Captain abandons plane ready to take off after fighting with co-pilot in the cockpit





An Alaska Airlines flight was delayed more than two hours because the aircraft’s captain refused to work with the first officer (copilot) assigned to the trip, with whom he had fallen out minutes earlier. The aircraft was already taxiing for takeoff, when the captain himself warned the passengers that he would return to the gate because “not doing well” with the colleague.

According to passengers, who shared the situation on Twitter, the case took place on Monday, July 18, on flight AS-1080, which was going from the US capital, Washington DC, to San Francisco, California. The Airbus A320, which was supposed to take off at 16:10, had already had an initial delay of almost an hour due to bad weather at the departure airport.

When the aircraft was already moving through the apron, the commander informed the sound system that he was giving up the trip. The pilot, whose name was not disclosed, informed that the relationship problem between the two could generate “Impacts on flight safety”.

The end of his “apology” pic.twitter.com/V48CSPMMHa — Goodnight, Texas (@Goodnight_Texas) July 18, 2022





Witnesses told media that he exited the gate extremely angry after returning and refused to come back on board. It took another two hours before another pilot was found and the aircraft was able to take off at 7:30 pm.

On social media, passengers expressed their anger.

“This is a first for me. Alaska #1080 from IAD to SFO, already delayed due to weather, returns to the gate. Pilot says he and his first officer aren’t getting along… so in the interests of safety…’ get off the plane.”wrote Al Jackson, Ketchum’s executive vice president of health and public affairs in a tweet.

Another traveler on the same flight stated that the replacement pilot was greeted with “roaring applause”.

Those involved in the confusion have not yet publicly positioned themselves, nor has the airline informed what measures it will take. The videos available in this article were incorporated from the Twitter microblog and show a little of the situation that occurred on that flight.

continued, @AlaskaAir there goes your pro pilot, off into the sunset pic.twitter.com/Yrw4VnvzF2 — CDC MUSIC FACTORY (@iwillbeamyouup) July 18, 2022



