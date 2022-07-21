Car thefts and robberies rise 22% in SP; see thieves’ favorites

In the first five months of 2022, the number of robberies and thefts of cars and light commercial vehicles increased by 22.6% compared to the same period last year.

This is what a survey by the vehicle tracking company Ituran points out, based on data published on the website of the Public Security Secretariat of the São Paulo government and provided exclusively to UOL Cars.

According to the study, from January to May this year, 35,258 such occurrences were recorded, against 28,764 in 2021. These are the most recent information made available by Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

In 2022, the car most targeted by thieves is the Volkswagen Gol, which accumulates 2,634 cases of theft or robbery – when the good is subtracted through violence or threat. Alone, the VW hatch was responsible for 7.5% of all occurrences (see the ranking of cars below).

According to Rodrigo Boutti, operations manager at Ituran, one of the causes for the increase in occurrences is the increase in the number of vehicles on the roads, a consequence of the end of most restrictions on the movement of people that were in force to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“It is very clear that cases of theft or theft of vehicles are returning to pre-pandemic averages”, estimates the expert.

Boutti predicts a “considerable increase” in the number of occurrences in the second half of the year and also in 2023, and may even exceed the numbers prior to the spread of the coronavirus.

“In addition to having more cars on the road, new ones have become very expensive and there is a lack of zero-kilometer models due to the shortage of microchips. As a result, the fleet is aging and the demand for spare parts for used vehicles has grown, including components supplied for illegal scrapping”.

Criminals prefer theft

Considering the occurrences registered in the State, 77.3% of them corresponded to thefts, against 22.7% of robberies. In 2021, the percentages were 79.6% and 20.4%, respectively.

“Thefts predominate because they are a much milder crime in the Penal Code and difficult to prove. Criminals only steal vehicles that they cannot steal, due to embedded technologies that prevent the practice”, explains Boutti.

He adds that the preference for theft also indicates that the target of the crime is really the vehicle, as the theft can be motivated by the practice of other crimes, such as escape or the subtraction of goods that are with the victim.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.