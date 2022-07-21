‘Cara e Courage’: Pat pressures Andrea and breaks pact with secret group | come around

But the stuntwoman was shocked when she saw Andréa promise to end a man’s life at the request of one of the members of the organization.

2 of 3 ‘Cara e Coragem’: Pat pressures Andréa and breaks pact with secret group — Photo: Globo ‘Cara e Courage’: Pat pressures Andréa and breaks pact with secret group – Photo: Globo

Without thinking twice, our protagonist puts pressure on Moa’s girlfriend (Marcelo Serrado):

“I’m worried about this ‘breaking up’ thing with a guy. What do you mean by that, Andréa?”, he asks.

“I warned you that we didn’t just do good things”, recalls the actress.

“But I need to understand what’s going on here, what exactly is this meeting? These women?”, points out Pat.

3 of 3 ‘Cara e Coragem’: Pat pressures Andréa and breaks pact with secret group — Photo: Globo ‘Cara e Courage’: Pat pressures Andréa and breaks pact with secret group – Photo: Globo

Andréia says that to get the money for Alfredo’s surgery, the stuntwoman will need to help with the group’s demands and warns:

“You just walked in. You can’t have access to all the information yet. But trust us, that’s all I ask.”

Disappointed, Pat decides to tell Moa and Ítalo everything that happens at the group’s meetings, breaking the pact she made with the women’s organization.

“We are in this together, I have to tell you everything I saw at the meeting”, he tells his friends, before revealing everything he discovered.

The scenes will air in this Thursday’s chapter, 7/21 of Cara e Courage.