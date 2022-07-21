‘Cara e Courage’: Pat pressures Andrea and breaks pact with secret group | come around

But the stuntwoman was shocked when she saw Andréa promise to end a man’s life at the request of one of the members of the organization.
‘Cara e Courage’: Pat pressures Andréa and breaks pact with secret group – Photo: Globo
Without thinking twice, our protagonist puts pressure on Moa’s girlfriend (Marcelo Serrado):
“I’m worried about this ‘breaking up’ thing with a guy. What do you mean by that, Andréa?”, he asks.
“I warned you that we didn’t just do good things”, recalls the actress.
“But I need to understand what’s going on here, what exactly is this meeting? These women?”, points out Pat.
Andréia says that to get the money for Alfredo’s surgery, the stuntwoman will need to help with the group’s demands and warns:
“You just walked in. You can’t have access to all the information yet. But trust us, that’s all I ask.”
Disappointed, Pat decides to tell Moa and Ítalo everything that happens at the group’s meetings, breaking the pact she made with the women’s organization.
“We are in this together, I have to tell you everything I saw at the meeting”, he tells his friends, before revealing everything he discovered.
The scenes will air in this Thursday’s chapter, 7/21 of Cara e Courage.
21 Jul
Thursday
Andréa warns that Pat can’t yet have much information about the group. Pat decides to tell Moa and Ítalo what he found out about Andréa’s group. Renan is cheered by the dancers. Italo convinces Pat to put up a camera and a bug during the secret meetings with the women’s group. Rico and Lou are chosen to do stunt work together. Ítalo notices Moa’s passionate gaze on Pat. Deputy Marcela talks to Regina and Jarbas tells Ítalo. Pat and Moa see Danilo with men they believe are businessmen who want to buy Leonardo’s formula.
