Carlinhos Maia’s husband shocks when he exposes the sexual invitation he received from David Brazil

Husband of Carlinhos Maia shocks netizens by revealing indiscreet invitation he received from David Brazil in exchange for disclosure on the web

Lucas Guimarãeshusband of the comedian Carlinhos Maia, surprised by participating in PocCast, this Wednesday (20). This is because, during the chat with Alvaro Xaro and Lucas Guedezthe influencer revealed to have received sexual advances from David Brazil during the beginning of his career.

He said that at the time he was looking for help from celebrities to publicize a newspaper in the state of Alagoas, which he ran with his husband. It was then that he came across messages from the event promoter, known for being friends with several celebrities.

David Brazil would have asked for intimate photos of Lucas Guimarães in exchange for disclosure, which would come from several celebrities. Although he initially declined the proposal, he ended up sending photos of someone else a while later and was surprised to see that the promise was real.

artists like Viviane Araújo and Carolina Dieckmann started to publicize the influencer’s work, but he had to put a stop to the situation. The veteran indicated that he wanted to come to blows, making Carlinhos Maia’s husband give up on the situation.

“There was a time when I said: ‘David, the real thing is this: Carlinhos and I are a couple! And that’s not why I didn’t fuck you, or I never did anything, it’s because that wouldn’t be me, doing this to you in exchange for something else.”he told live. “I didn’t go, I was afraid!”he added.

The controversial actor interview Stênio Garcia continues to talk. This time, the artist lost the line and detonated the presenter Sonia Abramwho released the recording during his program, the The Afternoon Is Yours (TV network!).

“We have been married for 24 years and he needed to stop and redo it or say that she was nervous and that I had better put on the mask. Playing this video for Sonia Abram, who lives off other people’s misfortune, was cruel. She could have reversed right away or reached out to us before releasing to promote herself”he detonated.