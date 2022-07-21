Cat is born with two faces in Thailand and defies statistics

A cat was born with two faces in the province of Lampang, in northern Thailand, on Sunday (18). However, due to her physical condition, the feline could not resist and died today, with only 4 days to live, surpassing statistics and the expectation that she would not live more than 24 hours.

The arrival of a puppy with this characteristic was a big surprise for the owner Anuwat, 29. In an interview with the Thai newspaper The Thaiger, he said that his cat Cat easily gave birth to the first puppy, which came into the world healthy. But the mother had difficulties with the second. When taking her to a veterinary clinic, the cat underwent a cesarean section and, thus, the two-faced kitten was born.

Cats born with this condition are known as Janus cats, named after the two-faced Roman god.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the creature was given a name for each face. The left was renamed Tung Ngern (Silver Bag), while the right was named Tung Tong (Gold Bag).

The physical condition left the animal quite fragile. Anuwat went on to feed each of the cats separately. But doctors estimated that they would die within hours of birth. Still, they resisted and the owner began to adopt strict care to keep them alive, in the hope of keeping them healthy until they grow up and achieve a long life.

“I hardly slept since the two-faced cat was born. I couldn’t keep my head up because they needed constant attention,” he said.

Despite efforts, the cat died on Wednesday morning (20), at 5:30 am local time, due to respiratory failure.

The tragedy was disclosed by the tutor Anuwat on his social networks, leaving his followers shocked by the loss.

“Tung Ngern and Tung Tong died. She left this world. I don’t know exactly what went wrong. She started struggling to breathe at 1:00 am and I put the blanket over her. I opened the blanket at 5:30 am and she was gone. breathing. Her body was in good condition. She was born July 18th and died July 20th. She fought hard and was very patient,” he wrote.

In the text, the tutor also explained that the few moments when the cats were alive was a unique experience, mainly because of seeing them fighting for survival.

“In the four days I took care of her, she faced many challenges. I have never seen anything like it. She struggled to be born. Her mother started giving birth at 9 am Sunday. Cat slept for over 12 hours before meeting her babies and was very patient, letting us take care of Tung Ngern and Tung Tong, for just a few days. Tung Ngern and Tung Tong were excellent. Sleep tight little ones. You won’t suffer anymore. We did everything we could.”

The life expectancy of a Janus cat is only 24 hours. However, a gray feline named “Frank and Louie”, born in Massachusetts (USA), defied statistics and lived for 15 years. With that, in 2012 he entered the Guinness Book, the book of records.