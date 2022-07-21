Catia Fonseca exposes Xororó saying of separation from Sandy

Catia Fonseca used her time live on “Best of Afternoon” to talk about Xororó on “Faustão na Band”. On the 11th, the presenter commented on the sertanejo’s statements about the moment he learned about the separation of Sandy and Junior, his heirs.

The famous said that it was difficult to know that the children would not continue in the famous duo. See what Xororó said.

“It was a scare, right? It was a surprise. It was a decision of the two of them alone, and they communicated it to me. They said they were going to give the duo a break. Sandy had a dream of singing to a smaller audience,” she explained. The singer said that as soon as they started, they already had an audience of 60 thousand paying for the shows, with the first CD in childhood.

Xororó explained this situation: “It was always a very large audience, and I think Sandy really wanted to sing for an audience that felt a different kind of music. And Junior from a very early age showed himself to be a fan of rock, pop music, and other styles as well. I think they wanted to take the time to satisfy themselves in person,” he said.

Xororó tells everything

The singer spoke of the news in the career of Jr. “Junior did some projects that also worked out well. And now he’s there, I think with more than 50 songs done, already. He’s been working a lot in the studio alone, he’s already producing. And soon, soon, I don’t even know if I could be saying that, soon he could be singing here on this stage here”, declared Xororó.

Catia Fonseca was impressed with the information that they didn’t even consult her father to end the band. “You see, right? I think it was a family decision, and not just theirs”, opined the famous in the Band, in this way.