Cats like Stray too

Stray is the sensation of the moment, reaching enormous popularity. Received very positively by everyone, it was recently among the most watched on Twitch and is being Annapurna Interactive’s biggest hit on Steam.

We already have our review of the game, where Bruno says: “With an incredible dystopian cyberpunk atmosphere and fun gameplay built around a cat, Stray dazzles with visuals and more.”

But apparently Stray doesn’t just please humans, an example of which are the small videos that are proliferating on social networks, where you can see the fascination of real cats with their digital feline counterparts.

Below are just a few examples. Is your cat loving Stray?



My cat Ncin loves watching me play #StrayGame #stray pic.twitter.com/hAyoDTrRgd — Ann | Raruurien is on hiatus💦 (@Ann_Maulina) July 19, 2022



I’ve been playing a lot of Stray and I love it SO MUCH. My cat Totoro likes to watch me play and then he tries to catch the cat on the screen. pic.twitter.com/XPyuJWQHB3 — Elise Favis (@elisefavis) July 18, 2022