CBF notifies suspension, and Stnio misses Cruzeiro against CSA; understand

forward St
photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Striker Stnio, from Cruzeiro, during training at Toca da Raposa II

Cruzeiro was notified by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) that striker Stnio will not be able to play against CSA, this Wednesday (20), at 7 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, for the 18th round of Serie B. from playing due to the accumulation of yellow cards applied while playing in Italy.

In place of the 19-year-old, Cruzeiro called up forwards Breno and Rodolfo for the match. As the club was only notified when the players had already traveled to Macei, in Alagoas, Stnio went with the group for the confrontation. It is worth noting that the athlete’s name has already been regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (CBF).

The young striker returned to Cruzeiro at the beginning of July, after a loan to Torino, from Italy. The Turin club chose not to exercise the athlete’s purchase right, set at 2 million euros (about R$ 11 million) for the purchase of 70% of the economic rights.

In a year on Italian soil, Stnio was not used in the Torino professional team. The right winger received opportunities only in the team that competes in the Primavera Championship – a competition intended for young players up to 19 years old.

He came on 29 occasions and scored six goals, two of them in a 4-3 loss to Juventus in the Turin derby on 29 January this year.

Serie B team signings for the second half

Copete, striker (Bahia)
Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia)
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque)
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao
Alisson Farias, forward (Chapecoense)
Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense)
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Thom
Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure
Paulinho Moccelin, forward (CRB)
Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Poletto, forward (Crici
Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Bocanegra, defender (Crici
Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro)
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity
Bruno Rodrigues, forward (Cruzeiro)
Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Lu
Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise)
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao
Guilherme, striker (Gr
Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Gr
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity
Isaac, half (Guarani)
Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani)
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity
Jonathan, striker (N
Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure
Souza, midfielder (N
Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Jobson, steering wheel (N
Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Victor, striker (Oper
Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao
Getterson, Striker (Oper
Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta)
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta)
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Leandro Barcia, forward (Ponte Preta)
Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao
Alex Teixeira, forward (Vasco)
Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao

