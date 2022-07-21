Ceni says he coached the starting lineup for 15 minutes and praises São Paulo’s performance | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni himself admitted the little preparation to face the game in Beira-Rio, while he tried to praise the Tricolor match in the 3-3 draw, valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.

In an interview given after the match, Ceni pointed out the difficulty in preparing for the game in Porto Alegre. The physical issue, a common problem this season, stood out when defining the team that would enter the field.

– The line of three was a little flawed today, the penalty was like this, the second goal was like this. We had failures, we have to fight the man with the ball. We train only 15 minutes, there’s the theoretical part in the video. But, of field training, this team did 15 minutes yesterday (Tuesday) – declared the coach.

In the general assessment of the match, Ceni defended that São Paulo could have won. The team missed opportunities in the final minutes and had to settle for a draw.

– Between warm-up, activity and everything, it was 15 minutes. We held Igor Gomes, Welington and Diego Costa. It was everyone I put in in the second half, that’s what we did best. We had the first half with flaws and the second better. It wouldn’t be unfair in those last counterattacks for us to leave with 4 to 3, it wouldn’t be absurd – he said.

The result of equality, however, dropped São Paulo in the classification table in this penultimate round of the first round.

With 25 points, Rogério Ceni’s team dropped to tenth place. The next match between São Paulo and São Paulo is scheduled for Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), against Goiás, at the Morumbi stadium.

Check out more statements from Rogério Ceni:

– I always talk to Thiago. It’s natural, a kid, with few professional games. He works very well every day. In the second half he was more confident, he left the goal more, he participated more. One of Jandrei’s strengths is his goal scoring, and he was a little better. It’s a natural process, as you gain experience and confidence in the game. I don’t see his fault in the goals. Of course, you feel insecure when you take a goal. Thiago is a goalkeeper who works well with his feet, and today the pitch favored a lot



– With two very offensive wingers, we managed to throw the ball back. We went as far as it went. Today the ball entered a little more. Nikão managed to help a lot, sometimes he throws Calleri there. He and Luciano managed to rotate between lines and defenders.



– Even with a team full of boys, we got here very well. We lost in the aerial ball, we didn’t have tall players, just the two of the defenders who had the header. We lost almost all of them on top, but it was foreseen. I lost Miranda out due to injury, Léo too. If I lose Diego too, I lose all the championships. I lose everything ahead and today was the day to hold the players. Beraldo and Luizão with an older brother are doing very well, together they suffer because they are quiet, introverted. I think Beraldo did very well in the second half, he took a lot of risks. Sometimes mistakes happen and Inter is a team that has a good counterattack.

Do you consider having the cast in hand?

– It depends on the size of our aspirations. We had these players, but we had the loss of Arboleda, along with Sara, Nikão away for a long time. The defense was too worn out. While everyone else rested, the three played. So if we don’t collect these guys… We have a game on Saturday, there’s already the Copa do Brasil and it’s going to be tight. With some players we hold, others coming back from suspension, we have to win anyway on Saturday. We count on our supporter. Let’s see the situation with Miranda and Leo. We hope to have the two from Thursday, Miranda now for Saturday.

– We survived until the 18th, but we are already falling a little in the Brazilian. If you keep in World Cups, when you don’t have a big squad, with options… In attack we have good players to make attacking duo, there’s always substitution, but we suffer a lot in defense and a piece in midfield that’s missing to make exchanges. Nobody gets away with playing every three days if you don’t have the trades. In some, the exchanges are missing and in others there are leftovers. If Alisson were ready it would be important, Arboleda is not mentioned. We also cannot spend more than we should and it is the choice we have to make. If you want to fight for all three, you have to have a cast for all three. And nobody wants to give up, but the opponents are now strong and you have to be rested. If you want to do well in other competitions, you have to give up some players, you have to give balance and refreshment.



– I really like the guys who work with me. They leave everything on the field. And I had a lot, no matter what championship. I did my best. That’s what I ask them, if they’re tired, ask them to stay out. When you propose to enter the field, you have to do your best. The pitch helped and we had passing work, triangulations. Inter could score more goals, there’s a lot of transition. I was impressed with De Pena.

– Inter are not at the top of the table for nothing, they have the work of Mano Menezes. – It is a team that has many players of 18, 20 years. Against Atlético-MG there were five or six young players like that. But they have desire, soul. I think today they have a different view of life. On the ground we were good, on the top, bad. We scored worse in the first half, in the second much better. The team matured when Igor Gomes, Diego Costa and Welington entered.



– The end of the game there was very cool, despite many cards and rivalry, everyone’s professionalism was cool. Everyone greeting each other. Those who came here saw many alternatives, this is the main thing in football, to bring spectacle. I thought the behavior of all the athletes was very cool. I think they saw a good game. A pity for them and for us the question of result. It was good, like in the last game.

