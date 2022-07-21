Character ignores black children and American park is criticized; Look

A Philadelphia theme park (USA) is being criticized on social media for ignoring black children on Sunday (16). Costumed workers at Sesame Place, a park based on the children’s TV show “Sesame Street,” kept black children aside as they hugged and greeted. According to US TV CBS News, the park claimed that the place stands for “inclusion and equality in all forms”.

In a video that provoked the reaction on the internet, the mother shared someone dressed as Rosita ignoring her daughters in the park. “We were leaving Sesame Street and the kids wanted to stop by and see the characters. This disgusting person blatantly said no to our kids and then hugged the little white girl next to us.”

The woman explained that she tried to talk to a supervisor about the case, but was unable to. “When I went to complain, they looked at me like I was crazy. I asked the lady who the character was and wanted to see a supervisor, but she told me she didn’t know,” she said. She also reported that she will no longer be visiting the park.

The official Sesame Place page responded to the allegations and apologized for the incident, explaining that the costume worn makes it difficult to see. “The costumes our artists wear sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels and sometimes our artists miss our guests’ hug requests.”

In addition, the park claimed that the “no” gesture was for someone who asked the artist to hold the baby and has already apologized to the family. “The character Rosita did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated by the misunderstanding.”

Other cases came to light as well, including the same character greeting a child who was next to a black girl. One record also shows a mother holding the child in her lap and another character ignoring her, preferring to wave to a boy who was nearby.

The company has positioned itself on these other cases as well. “What these children have experienced is unacceptable. We have reached out to Sesame Place, our licensed park partner, and they have assured us that they will conduct prejudice training and a thorough review of the ways in which they engage with families and guests.”

With car: