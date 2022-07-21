check symptoms and treatment

Certainly the coffee it is in the routine of billions of people around the world, and here in Brazil it is no different. After all, this delicious drink helps us with the mood and focus when working, in addition to providing us with great moments with friends and family. However, there are many people who are allergic to caffeine, which can greatly complicate consumption. Therefore, learn here about the symptoms and treatment of caffeine sensitivity.

Symptoms of Caffeine Sensitivity

At this point, it is important to note that we are talking about the sensitivity that many people develop to the adrenaline that caffeine generates in the body. So it’s a milder allergy, not anaphylaxis, which is a more intense type of allergy to coffee and can lead to death.

Generally, what makes people feel bad after drinking coffee is the fact that they have a faster metabolism. Thus, the body processes caffeine quickly, which causes discomfort. Among the main symptoms are stomach discomfort, headaches, increased heart rate and also symptoms of anxiety. In addition, we can mention other secondary symptoms, such as nausea, increased intestinal gas and diarrhea.

In addition, people who have a clinical diagnosis of anxiety and panic disorder tend to see the symptoms intensify. This is due to the adrenaline that the substance generates in our body, which is already quite high in people in these conditions.

How to treat?

The main form of treatment is to significantly decrease the amount of coffee you drink in a day, as it can be excessive. For this, you can try to replace the drink with something that has less caffeine or does not have it. Some examples are teas with therapeutic qualities, such as mint or fennel. If replacing it is difficult, choose to reduce the amount of coffee or mix it with other more neutral ingredients.