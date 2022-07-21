Check the new predicted value for the minimum wage in 2023

We are only halfway through the year 2022, but discussions on the minimum wage for 2023 are already in full swing in the National Congress. According to the Federal Government, the forecasts for the next update of the national index will follow the levels reached by inflation. In this sense, there is a probability that the value will undergo changes that do not please Brazilian citizens. So, check out in this article the new expected value for the minimum wage in 2023.

Read more: “PEC Das Bondades” Intends to Reduce Waiting Lines for Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil

The estimated value of the minimum wage in 2023

The minimum wage adjustment for 2023 will take into account the advance of price adjustments across the country. Thus, the index used to calculate the increase is the INPC, published by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The government will only define the new national floor after calculating the inflation of the last 12 months. This application, or price change, is made from January 1 of each year.

Value forecast in 2023

The Federal Government’s proposal for a Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), which was sent to the National Congress for approval, may have disappointed Brazilians. This is due to the fact that the readjustment is only R$82, that is, the minimum wage will change from R$1,212 to R$1,294 next year.

On the other hand, according to data released by the IBGE, the INPC currently shows an increase of 5.61%, with the potential to reach 8.1%. If this limit is reached, the minimum wage is expected to increase by R$98.17 to R$1,310.17, representing a greater increase.

However, the increase can still be considered too low for workers and does not result in significant financial gains for Brazilian workers or beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS). In this sense, it is worth mentioning that this value has not been fixed for 2023, and may still change.