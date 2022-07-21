Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2502 contest; prize is BRL 8.2 million

On Wednesday night (7/20), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5902 contests; Lotofácil’s 2577; the 2502 of the Mega-Seine; the 2341 of Lotomania and the 272 of Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


Mega Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 8.2 million, had the following dozens drawn: 16-20-21-39-44-55.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 2.2 million, had the following numbers drawn: 07-48-59-64-74.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 544 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 07-10-15-21-24-29-41-45-47-48-50-64-65-74-84-87-91-92-94-98.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-04-06-07-08-09-12-13-14-18-20-21-23-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 5.6 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 4
Column 2: 1
Column 3: 8
Column 4: 3
Column 5: 5
Column 6: 5
Column 7: 0

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


