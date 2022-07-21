China threatens to take ‘severe measures’ if US official visits Taiwan

the government of China warned, on Tuesday 19, that it will take “resolute and forceful measures” if the president of the Chamber of Deputies of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, visit Taiwan.

According to the British newspaper Financial Timesthe parliamentarian would make a trip to Taipei next month, which would represent the arrival of the highest-level US delegation to the autonomous island in 25 years.

On Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry reacted to rumors of the possible visit, saying it “would have a severe negative impact on the political base of China-U.S. relations and send a gravely wrong signal to the separatist forces of ‘Taiwan independence.” ‘”.

China does not recognize Taiwan’s independence and considers it a “rebel province”. Despite the local democratic government, Beijing wants to reattach Taiwan, a position the United States finds unacceptable.

Despite not contesting the sovereignty claimed by Beijing in relation to Taiwan, and not maintaining formal diplomatic relations with the island, the United States follows a position defined as “strategic ambiguity”, in which it has an agreement to supply weapons and assistance to the island and say they are committed to ensuring that she can defend herself.

American action, in turn, would lead to the limit the status quo created in 1979, when Washington recognized Beijing as the only Chinese government with the understanding that Taiwan would have a peaceful future.

“If the US insists on going the wrong way, China will definitely take resolute and forceful measures to firmly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference. “The United States must be fully responsible for all consequences caused by this.”

Asked about the meeting, Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, said: “We do not confirm or deny international travel in advance due to longstanding security protocols.” The Democratic leader’s visit to Taiwan was postponed in April after she tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, China said such a visit would severely affect China-US relations.

The new declarations come just two days after a China’s new government requirementwhich urged the US to immediately cancel a possible arms sale to Taiwan. The demand follows last Friday’s announcement of approval of a US military assistance package to the island estimated at about $110 million, according to the Pentagon. While the Taiwanese Defense Ministry says the agreement is expected to take effect in about a month, the Pentagon document does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations with the country have been concluded.

Tensions between the US and China over Taiwan have been rising since the middle of last year, in the wake of military advances from both parties. On the one hand, China carried out a series of air raids near Taiwanwhile the US acknowledged that it has a small contingent of military personnel on the island for at least a year to train local forces.

