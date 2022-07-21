CIA Director Says About 15,000 Russians Died in Ukraine War | Ukraine and Russia

The United States estimates that Russian losses in Ukraine so far have reached about 15,000 dead and possibly 45,000 wounded, CIA Director William Burns said on Wednesday, warning that Kiev has also suffered significant casualties.

“The latest estimates from the US intelligence community are somewhere around 15,000 dead (in Russian forces) and maybe three times as many wounded (45,000). So, a pretty significant set of losses,” Burns told the Forum on Aspen Security, Colorado.

“And the Ukrainians also suffered – probably a little less than that. But (they were also) significant casualties.”

Russia says it can change goals

Russia said on Wednesday (20) that its current military targets in Ukraine go beyond the Donbass region, in the east of the country, and that it rules out maintaining peace demonstrations with the Ukrainian government.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that Russia’s military targets in Ukraine are no longer limited “only” to the east of the country, a region partly controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

“It’s not just about Donetsk and Luhansk, but also about the Kherson region, the Zaporizhia region and other territories,” the Russian chancellor assured state media.

His Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, responded that “the Russian Foreign Minister’s confession of his dream of seizing more Ukrainian land demonstrates that Russia rejects diplomacy and focuses on war and terror.”

