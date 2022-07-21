Ciro attacks Lula and Bolsonaro in the first speech after the PDT convention that formalized their candidacy | Elections 2022

Former minister Ciro Gomes attacked opponents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Wednesday (20) in his first speech after being consecrated as a candidate for president of the Republic — for the fourth time — at a national convention. of the PDT in Brasilia.

He was the first presidential candidate to have his candidacy formalized, on the first day of the party convention season (until August 5), during which parties will have to formalize the candidates’ choices.

Ciro Gomes competes without alliance with other subtitles and until this Wednesday there was no candidate for vice. The presidential candidate stated that there are negotiations with União Brasil and the PSD, but if they do not result in an agreement, he will choose a member of the PDT itself. According to him, the name of the deputy will be announced “in the next few days” and, preferably, it will be a woman.

In the most recent poll by the Datafolha institute, released on the 23rd, Ciro Gomes appears in third place, with 8% of voting intentions, behind Lula (47%) and Bolsonaro (28%).

The presidential candidate Ciro Gomes in a speech during the PDT national convention that formalized his choice as the party's candidate

“With all their differences, Lula and Bolsonaro are very similar,” said Ciro Gomes in a 53-minute speech in which he compared their rivals to characters in the novels “The Doctor and the Monster” by Robert Louis Stevenson (Lula), and “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley (Bolsonaro).

“The current political picture is so surreal and tragic that a good way to illustrate it is to use horror literature,” he said. “Both [Lula e Bolsonaro] are causing terrible harm to the Brazilian population, creating the Manichaeism of absolute good and absolute evil. Each says that all the good is on their side and all the bad is on the other,” he said.

He attributed Bolsonaro’s rise to power in 2018 to the 14 years of PT governments (2003 to 2016) and said that, now, Lula and the party are allied with those who defended the “coup” that led to the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff in 2016.

“They’re asking to come back. Is it to produce more deceptions and inconsistencies? What miracle can there be so that they can do in four years what they didn’t do in 14? the coup and then appear hugging each other, kissing the mouths of those who provoked the coup”, stated Ciro Gomes, Minister of Regional Integration during Lula’s first term as president (2003-2006).

“Fourteen years here, and what Lulismo achieved was to give birth to Bolsonaro. Does anyone believe that Bolsonaro arrived from Mars? Bolsonaro is the product of the hurt and deluded construction of the people, hurt by the most serious economic crisis and the thief scandal”, he declared.

Bolsonaro, the presidential candidate of the PDT reserved the adjectives “incompetent”, “lazy” and “insensitive” and stated that he is responsible for “degrading” institutions.

“The country has never had a president as insensitive and incompetent as the one currently occupying the Palácio do Planalto. Outside Bolsonaro. Using and smearing are the best verbs to define his method of permanence because he doesn’t work. The press doesn’t draw much attention. , but he is a great lazybones, he doesn’t work, he doesn’t think, he doesn’t perform any action in favor of the Brazilian people. He just uses the beautiful palace designed by Niemeyer as a pigsty and seems to be willing to do anything to make it his hybrid war camp “, said.

He also criticized Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors, in which the president made a statement with attacks on the electoral system and electronic voting machines:

“This week we witnessed the most horrendous spectacle of apology for dictatorship and international shaming ever made by a president in our entire history and perhaps, I believe, in the history of the modern and civilized world. ambassadors of foreign powers and nations to disgrace our country and degrade our institutions, which it is up to him, by constitutional oath, to watch over, protect and ensure respect.”

Ciro Gomes at the PDT convention that formalized his choice as the party's presidential candidate

Ciro Gomes said that Brazil lives a “tropical neoliberalism”, an economic model, according to him, in which the elite “belittles” the poor with compensatory policies or “with pure contempt”.

According to him, “at the banquet for the rich and leftovers for the poor, Collor prepared the kitchen, Fernando Henrique served the table and Lula seasoned the food. Dilma, Temer and Bolsonaro just reheated the dish.”

“This crude model of tropical neoliberalism started almost 30 years ago, it was camouflaging a chronic, slow and corrosive crisis during the 14 years of the PT, until it became acute and unbearable. This economic model, of an elite at the same time neo-colonized and neo-slavery, despised the poor all the time, either with compensatory policies or with pure contempt. And it was notable for the privilege given to bankers over those who produce,” he declared.

In the part of the speech in which he spoke of government proposals, Ciro Gomes defended

a state “vigorous, inducing economic growth and social justice”;

“vigorous, inducing economic growth and social justice”; a “great revolution” in education ;

; “ensure the preservation and future of amazon “;

“; revoke the current pricing policy of Petrobras ;

; tax reform to “correct the distortions that allow the rich today to pay less tax than the middle class and the poor”;

to “correct the distortions that allow the rich today to pay less tax than the middle class and the poor”; tax fortunes greater than R$ 20 million. “Even with a moderate taxation – R$ 0.50 for every R$ 100 – we will raise R$ 65 billion”;

greater than R$ 20 million. “Even with a moderate taxation – R$ 0.50 for every R$ 100 – we will raise R$ 65 billion”; new interest policy “with civilized world rates”, based on “targets that balance inflation rates with employment rates”;

“with civilized world rates”, based on “targets that balance inflation rates with employment rates”; revoke the spending ceiling one of the “most arbitrary and elitist [medidas] taken recently, as it only cuts investments in the lives of the people and leaves the absurd interest paid to the banks intact”.

one of the “most arbitrary and elitist [medidas] taken recently, as it only cuts investments in the lives of the people and leaves the absurd interest paid to the banks intact”. “solve the indebtedness of 66 million Brazilians who have a dirty name in the SPC and Serasa, renegotiating debts with abatement and low interest installments.

of 66 million Brazilians who have a dirty name in the SPC and Serasa, renegotiating debts with abatement and low interest installments. O end of reelection“to facilitate serious, honest and transparent negotiation […]. It will be the end of this plague that is killing Brazilian democracy”.