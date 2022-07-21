Ciro Gomes wants a woman as a candidate for vice in the presidential race

The PDT candidate for President of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, said this Wednesday, 20th, that, if it depends on him, he will have a woman as a running mate in the dispute for the Planalto Palace. In a speech at the convention that consecrated him as the party’s candidate for the presidency, the former governor of Ceará made several nods to the female electorate.

As the PDT has not yet closed an agreement with another legend, the definition of who will occupy the vice was left for after the convention. The trend, according to a party source, is a “homemade solution”, as in 2018, when senator Kátia Abreu (PP-TO), then in the PDT, ran alongside Ciro. So far, those listed to occupy the post in this election are Senator Leila Barros, a pre-candidate for the government of the Federal District, and the former dean of USP Suely Vilela.

Alongside his wife, Giselle Bezerra, Ciro said that women “will save” the country, in an attempt to win votes in a portion of the population that rejects, for the most part, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). State deputy Juliana Brizola (RS) said, in her speech, that the PDT campaign should focus on the female electorate.

This week, in Ceará, the PDT, by 55 votes to 29, chose Roberto Cláudio as a candidate for governor and passed over governor Izolda Cela, who intended to seek reelection.

