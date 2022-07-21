City Hall will invest up to R$ 10 million to guarantee a minimum wage for community health workers and to combat endemic diseases

Mayor Odelmo Leão presented to councilors, in a meeting this Wednesday afternoon (20), the measures that will be adopted by the Uberlândia City Hall to comply with Constitutional Amendment 120, enacted in May by Congress, which guarantees, under the responsibility of the Union, minimum wage of two minimum wages for community health and endemic agents.

Even with the obligation of the Union to carry out transfers to fund the measures and the edition of ordinances by the Ministry of Health, on June 30, 2022, the Municipality has not yet received funds or forecast to receive them and, therefore, will initially invest until R$ 10 million of own resources to comply with the amendment until December of this year. About 1,100 professionals working in the municipal health network will benefit. “Given the non-signaling that we would receive resources, our team carried out surveys to ensure that these professionals can be deservedly benefited still in 2022”, highlighted Mayor Odelmo Leão.

See the measurements for each professional class:

Community Health Agents

– Around 550 professionals who work 40 hours a week, with a CLT contract with Health Organizations (OSs) that work in the municipal network, will benefit

– Action will be valid retroactively to May of this year

– A contractual amendment will be carried out with the SOs to implement the measure

Endemic Combat Agents

– Position must be created within the Municipality through a bill that will be sent for consideration by the Municipal Council in August

– Around 600 Zoonosis Control Agents, with a direct (statutory) relationship with the City Hall, may benefit

– Zoonosis Control Agents may choose to migrate to the new career, with a workload of 40 hours/week, as required by federal law (11,350/06), to receive the minimum wage of two minimum wages, with the maintenance of the benefits previously accumulated

– Those Zoonosis Control Agents who choose to remain in their original position will receive a proportional floor for the 30 hours/week workday (base value of R$ 1,818), also with the maintenance of the benefits previously accrued