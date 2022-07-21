City wins America-MEX with De Bruyne scorer and Haaland spectator

Manchester City beat América-MEX, today, by 2 to 1, in a friendly played at NRG Stadium, in the United States. With Kevin de Bruyne inspired, the English team solved in the initial stage and started the season with triumph.

Away from the rhythm it normally presents, Manchester City took time to scare the Mexican team’s defense, but opened the scoring with a beautiful individual move by De Bruyne, in the 30th minute of the first half. The Belgian scored again at 45. Herny Martín scored for América.

Despite the victory, Pep Guardiola frustrated fans by not promoting Erling Haaland’s debut. Related to the match, the striker spent the 90 minutes on the bench and didn’t even take off his tracksuit.

Manchester City returns to the field this Saturday, at 8 pm (GMT), to face Bayern Munich in a new friendly. The match will be at Lambeau Field, in the United States.

City’s first “for real” game will be next Saturday, the 30th, at 13:00 (Brasília time), against Liverpool, for the FA Super Cup.

training rhythm

Manchester City’s first game of the season started off slow. Controlling the possession of the ball and with freedom to exchange passes in the attacking field, the English team dictated the rhythm of the match, but did not come close to scaring the goalkeeper Ochoa. On the other side, America bet on throws behind the citizen defense, but offered little danger.

The mood heated up in the 24th minute of the first half, when Grealish complained of a penalty after De Bruyne’s launch and got strange with the goalkeeper Ochoa. The players clashed and threw the match into turmoil. To complete, the attacker’s posture displeased the crowd, who started to boo the Englishman every time he touched the ball.

De Bruyne solves

Kevin de Bruyne celebrates Manchester City’s goal against América-MEX in a friendly Image: Logan Riely/Getty Images

City captain Kevin de Bruyne scored his first goal of the season. In a beautiful individual move on the left, the Belgian got rid of the marking and sent a bomb in the left corner of Ochoa in the 30th minute of the first half. The goalkeeper stretched, but did not avoid City’s goal. The Mexican archer was replaced by Óscar Jiménez two minutes later.

The Mexicans left everything the same as the 42 in the first stage. Zendejas launched Herny Martín into the back of the English defender, who finished between Ortega’s legs to tie the game.

But the owner of the night was De Bruyne, who put City ahead in the 45th minute. From the right, Mahrez sent between the marker’s legs, found the Belgian inside the penalty area, who kicked between Jiménez’s legs to make it 2-1.

He remembered?

Manchester City came back better for the second half and had the chance to extend the score in the first minutes, but Grealish lost the duel against goalkeeper Jiménez. América, in turn, tried to keep the ball more, but continued without scaring the English defensive system.

With the lead on the scoreboard, the current English champion circled the opponent’s penalty area in the best tiki-taka style of Guardiola and sought to manage the match. City, however, avoided forcing plays and was in no hurry to finish.

Thus, the end of the game was warm and with both teams satisfied with the result. Guardiola removed his main players and gave space to youngsters, such as Brazilian Kayky. America risked some launches, but without taking any danger.

Haaland stands on the bench

Manchester City’s Haaland in a game against América-MEX Image: Logan Riely/Getty Images

City’s main signing for the season, striker Erling Haaland was a luxury spectator in today’s friendly. Related to the game, the Norwegian spent the 90 minutes on the bench, wearing a tracksuit, frustrating everyone who hoped to accompany his debut.

The expectation now is that the striker wins a few minutes against Bayern Munich.