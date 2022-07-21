Civic Type R 2023 will be the fastest and most powerful Honda ever offered in Brazil

A novelty that has been awaited for a long time, as predicted by Honda revealed last Wednesday night (20) the new generation of the Civic Type R.

The model, it is good to remember, is already confirmed for Brazilwhere he will arrive next year to fight an interesting dispute with the Toyota GR Corolla.

Focusing its latest announcement only on the look of the new Civic Type R 2023, Honda did not go into details of the performance numbers, as well as the power and torque of the sports car, but said that the model brings under the hood “an even more powerful version. and responsive design of the award-winning 2-liter turbo engine combined with an improved 6-speed manual transmission.”

Just as a reference, the Civic Type R 2.0 in its previous generation was able to deliver 310 hp in the North American market and 320 hp in Europe and Japan. Therefore, we will have an even more interesting power number in the new generation. Here in Brazil, the Civic Type R 2023 will become the most powerful and fastest model ever marketed by Honda in the country.

Detail of the 2.0 turbo engine present in the model: power should be above 320 hp Image: Disclosure

Speaking of speed, Honda has done its best to preserve a relevant title in the Civic Type R’s curriculum: the fastest front-wheel drive car in the world.

According to Honda, the Civic Type R offers a chassis and mechanics ready for use on the track, being tested and validated at the Nürburgring and even setting the new record for front-wheel drive models at the traditional Suzuka circuit, in Japan.

Longer, lower and wider than its predecessor, Honda adds that the new 2023 Civic Type R is designed with advanced aerodynamics, “integrated to achieve a downforce well balanced, as well as a reduction in aerodynamic drag”, highlights the manufacturer.

Honda Civic Type R 2023 Image: Disclosure

Finally, Honda adds that the 2023 Civic Type R will be available in five colors: Historic Championship White, Rallye Red, Boost Blue, Crystal Black Pearl and Sonic Gray Pearl.

The new Civic Type R will be launched throughout the autumn in the northern hemisphere, when all the technical details and prices of the novelty will be presented.

Honda Civic Type R 2023 Image: Disclosure

It is worth remembering that Honda celebrates this year the 50 years of the Civic and 30 years of the famous Type R version, the most sporty option of the model and which has become a reference in high performance models among generalist brands.

So far we do not have a more exact date or period during 2023 for the presentation of the new Civic Type R in Brazil. As soon as Honda takes a position on the topic, we will announce it on our website. Follow up!