Civil Police of SP invade Margarida Bonetti’s ‘abandoned house’

Margarida Bonetti’s story became known to the general public through the podcast ‘Mulher da Casa Abandonada’ (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) The Civil Police of So Paulo carried out, this Wednesday (20/7), a search and seizure warrant in a residence in Higienpolis, better known as “the abandoned house”.

The operation is part of an investigation that investigates the possible abandonment of a disabled person with Margarida Bonetti, a local resident, as the victim.

A dog that was in the kitchen was rescued. Live streamed on Instagram of activist Luisa Mell, Margarida appeared irritated to have her dog taken out of the house.

“It’s really social work, we don’t have an arrest warrant, her warrant is expired, we’re on a search warrant because […] she’s there with all this garbage, living together, there are animals in the house, that is, a social problem. We are going to seek medical help to try to improve her condition, try to see a relative, something, a more social issue than a police issue,” said the general delegate of the Civil Police of So Paulo, Oswaldo Nico, in an interview.

According to delegate Lus Carlos Zaparolli, inside the house there was rubble, leftover food and garbage.

The woman in the abandoned house

Margarida Bonetti’s story became known to the general public through the podcast of Folha de S.Paulo “Woman of the Abandoned House”.

According to the podcast, the resident of the house had her name on the FBI’s wanted list accused of crimes in the United States, such as slave labor and assault against a former maid.