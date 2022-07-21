Claro partners with Starbem and offers health plan to customers

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago

Claro has partnered with Starbem, a company that promotes medical consultations by video call, and now offers discounted health plan services to its customers. The operator’s more than 70 million users will be able to access medical care and consultations through telemedicine, in addition to discounts on exams and medicines.

In addition to the diversity of consultations and specialties, the startup founded in 2020 has a artificial intelligence tool that helps in routine exam, the checkup. Free, it analyzes various signs of customer health. Among the available resources, through the smartphone camera, it is possible to measure blood pressure, heart and respiratory rate, and even the patient’s stress index.

To hire the service, Claro customers can choose between the weekly plan of R$3.99 and the monthly plan of R$12.99, and must send an SMS with the word STAR to the number 3291 for the weekly plan or STAR30 to contract the monthly plan.

The teleconsultations cover a total of 15 medical specialties throughout Brazil and extend to psychology and nutrition. The partnership with laboratories also offers 15% discount on exams and up to 26% discount on drugstores. Among the partner institutions are the A+, Dasa, Labi Exames, Sabin and Hermes Pardini groups, and the Drogasil and Droga Raia pharmacies in Brazil.

