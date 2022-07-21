Claro partners with Starbem and offers health plan to customers

Claro has partnered with Starbem, a company that promotes medical consultations by video call, and now offers discounted health plan services to its customers. The operator’s more than 70 million users will be able to access medical care and consultations through telemedicine, in addition to discounts on exams and medicines.

In addition to the diversity of consultations and specialties, the startup founded in 2020 has a artificial intelligence tool that helps in routine exam, the checkup. Free, it analyzes various signs of customer health. Among the available resources, through the smartphone camera, it is possible to measure blood pressure, heart and respiratory rate, and even the patient’s stress index.