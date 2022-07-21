Claudia Raia says she felt the death of Daniella Perez







Claudia Raia remembered the day of the death of Daniella Perez Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

The death of actress Daniella Perez in December 1992 left its mark on Claudia Raia, who went to the police station hours after the murder of the author’s daughter Gloria Perez and noticed a clue about Guilherme de Pádua’s participation in the crime.

In report to Brutal Pactdocumentary series from HBO Max who will tell the story of the tragedy, Claudia Raia recalled that she was surprised by Daniella’s disappearance. The actress did not appear to rehearse the play in which she would be the protagonist. “For a dancer to miss a rehearsal, he’s dead. So much so that everyone said: ‘Where is she?’. If she didn’t arrive, something happened”, she declared.

Daniella was slashed to death by Guilherme de Pádua – who was her romantic partner in the soap opera – and his wife, Paula Tomaz. The two were convicted by the court.

Claudia Raia went to the police station to show solidarity with her friend Raul Gazolla, Daniella’s husband at the time. There, she meets Guilherme de Padua and noticed a mark on the actor’s arm.

“He stood there for a while, crying, saying, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy.’ [Dizia] ‘How did they do that to this girl, this girl is an angel’. She hugged me too, she didn’t even know me. And I don’t know why I looked at Guilherme’s arm. He had a woman’s nail scratch on his forearm. That caught my attention. I kept it to myself. It was recent. It was half raw, half bloody.”