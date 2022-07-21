Cláudia Rodrigues’ girlfriend says the actress treats her like a man

Businesswoman Adriane Bonato, girlfriend of Cláudia Rodrigues, gave an interview to Luciana Gimenez last night, and said that the actress treats her as if she were a man.

“She treats me male. She treats me like him,” said the businesswoman. Adriane pointed out that Cláudia has never had a relationship with another woman: “I think it’s still sinking in. She’s finding herself.”

“In her mind, she loves Adriane who is a woman, but she acts as if I were a man. She calls me ‘love’ and says ‘he’. She treats me masculine. She treats me like him and not like her,” he added.

The businesswoman also recalled the first kiss between them, at a family party: “She stole a kiss from me and it scared me. I was always very demure, I preserved myself. She kissed me at a family party. My grandmother, with 98 years old, was next door. On the way home, she told me that she was in love with me. The Claudinha way of being is this: always very direct. I’ve never seen a person so direct. I said that I thought she was confusing things . I was afraid that she would suffer new prejudices”.

Adriane and Cláudia have been friends for 10 years, and started dating in June this year. They spent a period living in Curitiba, Paraná, and now live together in the city of Rio de Janeiro.