Coca-Cola FEMSA has more than 200 vacancies: see how to get

The opportunities are for Coca-Cola units located in the states of São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul.

Coca-Cola FEMSA is the largest bottler of the brand’s products and currently has 229 job openings. Opportunities are to work in corporate units located in the states of São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul.

The vacancies are distributed to the following positions: Sales Promoter, Delivery Driver, Operational Assistant, Process Technician, Forklift Operator, Salesperson, External Salesperson, Delivery Assistant and Merchandising Supervisor.

There are also vacancies for Administrative Analyst, Administrative Assistant, Billing Assistant, Time and Methods Technician, Human Resources Analyst and General Services Assistant.

How to get a job at Coca-Cola FEMSA

Those who want to be part of the Coca-Cola FEMSA team can apply on the InfoJobs recruiter website. The first step is to access the portal, select the ads of interest and read all the information carefully.

Those who fit the prerequisites must register their curriculum for free at this link, filling in all the requested information. Contractors have benefits in addition to their salary, which are: medical assistance, dental assistance, day care assistance, profit sharing, on-site meal, food vouchers and transport vouchers.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil is responsible for the production and distribution of more than 100 beverage brands such as Beers, Spirits, Energetics, Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Sem Açúcar, Fanta, Sprite, Powerade, Monster, Jucos Del Valle, Schweppes, Água Crystal, Matte Leão and Ades, in addition to a varied portfolio of products from other partners.

Currently, the company has 20 thousand employees distributed in 10 factories and 45 distribution centers spread across the states of São Paulo, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Goiás.

