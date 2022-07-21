– Cofen updates resolution on arterial puncture Federal Council of Nursing

The plenary of the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen) approved Resolution 703/22 which deals with the execution, by the nurse, of arterial puncture for blood gas analysis and/or installation of an intra-arterial catheter for monitoring invasive blood pressure (IBP). The regulation updates Resolution 390/2011, adapting to new technologies and advances in the profession in the last decade.

The request for improvement was made by the National Intensive Care Commission (CNTI), which, due to the time of publication of the old document, the incorporation of technologies in care and the expertise of nurses working in intensive care, emergency rooms and other units of high complexity, identified the need for the update.

Now, in order to perform arterial puncture for the purpose of blood gas analysis and catheter fixation, the resolution begins to recognize new resources that support professionals during the performance of the activity. Within the scope of the Nursing team, the procedure is unique to the nurse.

With the expansion, the use of bedside ultrasound is allowed as a resource in the execution of arterial puncture, with the issuance of a report or the use of the tool for nosological diagnosis being prohibited. Another addition to the new regulations is the determination for nursing professionals to perform, when necessary, an anesthetic button prior to catheter fixation.

“The update of the resolution seeks to contemplate the use of new technologies and the professional practice that has developed in recent years. The perspective is that nurses and nurses have more and more autonomy in the care process and are supported by updated legislation”, said the rapporteur of the standard, Emília Miranda.

The Resolution was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday (18/7) and came into force as of its publication. With the measure, Resolution 390/2011 is revoked.

Source: Ascom – Cofen