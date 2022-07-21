Collection in June totals R$ 181.040 billion, up 18% in 1 year, says Revenue

The collection of federal taxes and contributions totaled R$ 181.040 billion in June. The result represents a real increase (discounting inflation) of 17.96% compared to the same month of 2021. The result exceeded the median of estimates in the survey Broadcast projectionsof R$ 175.106 billion, whose floor was R$ 145 billion and the ceiling showed R$ 182.300 billion.

In relation to May this year, there was an increase of 8.77% in tax collection. The amount collected last month was the highest for the month of June since the beginning of the historical series.

In the first half of the year, federal revenue totaled R$ 1.089 trillion, the highest volume for the period since the beginning of the historical series. The amount represents a real advance of 11% compared to the first six months of last year.

The exemptions granted by the government resulted in a tax waiver of R$ 39.630 billion in the first half of this year, an amount higher than in the same period last year, when it was R$ 31.753 billion. In June alone, the exemptions totaled BRL 10.057 billion, also above the amount recorded in the same month of 2021 (BRL 5.709 billion).

