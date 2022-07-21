Commentator sees similarity in Botafogo and Santos: ‘Two teams that play with an eye on the future’

Opponents on Wednesday night, at 9:30 pm, in Vila Belmiro, Botafogo and saints are close in the leaderboard of the Brazilian championship, aim to move away from the relegation zone and design larger flights. to the commentator Carlos Eduardo Mansurin the “Seleção SporTV”, there is another similar point.

– There is a similarity, they are two teams that play with an eye on the future. Perhaps one is further away. Santos underwent reformulation and is about to debut a new coach. Botafogo’s reconstruction is broader and more complex, although it has money. Santos is making progress in administrative matters, trying to be more sustainable and transparent, but on the other hand, it has been weakening in the face of the expectation management around giant clubs not always strengthened to win titles. Botafogo is another matter, club reconstruction, another model. So much that Luís Castro used the expression of the club building a house while living in it – stressed Mansur.

the former player Paulo Nunes spoke more about Botafogo and the expectations generated.

– The problem was what Botafogo presented at the beginning, in the exchange for SAF, it’s just a giant process, lack of CT, there’s a hard field, it interferes too much with the training week. It’s hard not to have structure. Botafogo made great victories at the beginning of the Brazilian Championship and drew attention to something that is not reality. Luís Castro must not even have had time to find an apartment, he has to formulate a team within the championship. I always praised the transition to SAF, the fans understood, but it passed a little, they don’t understand anymore, there was an exaggerated demand for the whole process. The biggest priority is to stay in Serie A, then work to put the role into practice – said Paulo Nunes.