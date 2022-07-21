Copa do Brasil 2022: see quarter-final dates and times | Brazil’s Cup

The CBF released on Wednesday night dates and times for the quarter-final games. The announcement came one day after the draw that defined the clashes and the draw to the decision.
The first leg will be played next week, while the second leg will take place in August.
Copa do Brasil Cup: eight teams are still in contention for the trophy in 2022 — Photo: Laís Torres/CBF
- 7/27 (Wednesday) – 21:30 – Atlético-GO x Corinthians (Serra Dourada)
- 7/27 (Wednesday) – 21:30 – Flamengo x Athletico-PR (Maracanã)
- 28/7 (Thursday) – 20h – São Paulo x América-MG (Morumbi)
- 7/28 (Thursday) – 20:30 – Fortaleza x Fluminense (to be defined)
- 8/17 (Wednesday) – 8pm – Fluminense vs Fortaleza (Maracanã)
- 8/17 (Wednesday) – 9:30 pm – Corinthians vs Atlético-GO (Neo Química Arena)
- 8/17 (Wednesday) – 21:30 – Athletico-PR x Flamengo (Arena da Baixada)
- 8/18 (Thursday) – 9pm – América-MG x São Paulo (Independence)
The draw to the final was also decided in this Tuesday’s draw. Whoever goes from Atlético-GO x Corinthians will face the winner of Fortaleza x Fluminense in the semifinal. On the other hand, whoever advances in São Paulo x América-MG faces the winner of Athletico-PR x Flamengo.
Those classified for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil will have a quota of R$ 8 million. Of the eight teams still alive, only São Paulo and Atlético-GO are competing in the competition since the first phase.
With that, Tricolor Paulista is the club that earned the most in awards, with an accumulated total of R$ 11.570 million so far. Dragon, on the other hand, due to the difference in prize money in the first two phases (due to the position in the CBF ranking) received a little less: R$ 11.08 million.
América-MG, Athletico-PR, Corinthians, Flamengo, Fluminense and Fortaleza (from Libertadores) accumulate R$ 8.8 million, since they were not entitled to the quotas of the two initial phases.