Copa do Brasil 2022: see quarter-final dates and times | Brazil’s Cup

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Copa do Brasil 2022: see quarter-final dates and times | Brazil’s Cup 1 Views

The CBF released on Wednesday night dates and times for the quarter-final games. The announcement came one day after the draw that defined the clashes and the draw to the decision.

+ See the quarter-final clashes

The first leg will be played next week, while the second leg will take place in August.

+ Flamengo enters with action at STJD to decide at home in the quarters of the Copa do Brasil

Copa do Brasil Cup: eight teams are still in contention for the trophy in 2022 — Photo: Laís Torres/CBF

  • 7/27 (Wednesday) – 21:30 – Atlético-GO x Corinthians (Serra Dourada)
  • 7/27 (Wednesday) – 21:30 – Flamengo x Athletico-PR (Maracanã)
  • 28/7 (Thursday) – 20h – São Paulo x América-MG (Morumbi)
  • 7/28 (Thursday) – 20:30 – Fortaleza x Fluminense (to be defined)

+ Copa do Brasil simulator: who will make it to the final? give your guesses

Favorite meter: National team analyzes matches in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

Favorite meter: National team analyzes matches in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

  • 8/17 (Wednesday) – 8pm – Fluminense vs Fortaleza (Maracanã)
  • 8/17 (Wednesday) – 9:30 pm – Corinthians vs Atlético-GO (Neo Química Arena)
  • 8/17 (Wednesday) – 21:30 – Athletico-PR x Flamengo (Arena da Baixada)
  • 8/18 (Thursday) – 9pm – América-MG x São Paulo (Independence)

The draw to the final was also decided in this Tuesday’s draw. Whoever goes from Atlético-GO x Corinthians will face the winner of Fortaleza x Fluminense in the semifinal. On the other hand, whoever advances in São Paulo x América-MG faces the winner of Athletico-PR x Flamengo.

+ Does Flamengo have reason to complain about the field manager draw? we check

Those classified for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil will have a quota of R$ 8 million. Of the eight teams still alive, only São Paulo and Atlético-GO are competing in the competition since the first phase.

With that, Tricolor Paulista is the club that earned the most in awards, with an accumulated total of R$ 11.570 million so far. Dragon, on the other hand, due to the difference in prize money in the first two phases (due to the position in the CBF ranking) received a little less: R$ 11.08 million.

América-MG, Athletico-PR, Corinthians, Flamengo, Fluminense and Fortaleza (from Libertadores) accumulate R$ 8.8 million, since they were not entitled to the quotas of the two initial phases.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Liga criticizes Flamengo for going to STJD against Brazil Cup draw

The 25 clubs that make up the Forte Football League (LFF) issued a note today …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved