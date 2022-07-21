Corinthians knows details of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians learned on Wednesday night the details of the quarter-final matches of the Copa do Brasil. After already knowing their opponent, Atlético-GO, the club knew the dates and times of the games.

The first match takes place on the 27th of July, at 21:30. The match is ordered by Atlético-GO, as was already known, and will take place at Serra Dourada. The return game, commanded by Timão, takes place in August, on the 17th. The ball also rolls at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Both matches will have three streaming options. On open TV, the game will be shown by Globe. Already in the closed grid, the duel can be watched in the SportTV or not Premierewhich also works in the system pay per view.

The confrontation between Corinthians and Atlético-GO was defined by drawing lots. To reach this stage, Timão eliminated Santos in the round of 16 with a 4-0 victory and a 1-0 defeat. Before that, the alvinegra team passed through Portuguesa-RJ.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games
DateConfrontationCompetition
24 July,
Sun, 18:00		Atletico MG vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
27 July,
Wed, 21:30		Atlético-GO x Corinthians
Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV		Brazil’s Cup
30 July,
Sat, 19:00		Corinthians vs Botafogo
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
02 Aug,
Tue, 21:30		Corinthians vs Flamengo
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV		Liberators
06 Aug,
Sat, 19:00		Avai vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
09 Aug,
Tue, 21:30		Flamengo x Corinthians
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV		Liberators
13 Aug,
Sat, 19:00		Corinthians vs Palmeiras
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
17 Aug,
Wed, 21:30		Corinthians vs Atletico GO
Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV		Brazil’s Cup
20 Aug,
Sat, 19:00		Fortaleza x Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
27 Aug,
Sat, 20:30		Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian

See more at: Corinthians x Atltico-GO and Copa do Brasil.

