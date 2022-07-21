Corinthians shirt 7 has a new owner from today

Corinthians is in the three most important competitions of the season and occupies third place in the Brazilian Championship.

On Wednesday night (20), Corinthians and Coritiba face off at Neo Química Arena, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the 18th round of the Brazilian championship. The great expectation of the Alvinegra fans is for the debut of striker Yuri Alberto, hired on a season loan from Zenit, who stayed with goalkeeper Ivan and striker Gustavo Mantuan.

Yuri Alberto will wear the legendary number 7 of Corinthians, which was owned by Marcelinho Carioca for a long time in the 90s. According to journalist Chico Garcia, the new reinforcement of Timão will take on the number that was Luan, who didn’t even enter the field with Vítor Pereira in command. This could be an indication of the ex-gremista’s departure.

At Libertadores, the tendency is for Luan to be removed from the list of entries for the Copa Libertadores, precisely for the entry of Yuri Alberto. In addition to the former striker for Internacional, Corinthians hired defender Balbuena and welcomed back midfielder Ramiro and striker Mateus Vital, who were on loan from the other teams. Remembering that it is only possible to change three names in the Libertadores list.

See the likely lineup of Corinthians to face Coritiba

Timão can finish Wednesday in second place if they maintain their good performance at Neo Química Arena for the Brazilian Championship. See the likely starting eleven of assistant coach Filipe Almeida, who replaces Vítor Pereira, suspended: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Giuliano; Willian, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.