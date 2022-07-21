Corinthians updates injury situation and has empty DM in two months

Corinthians updated this Wednesday the list of players unfit to enter the field and saw a sharp drop in the list of athletes unable to be used by Vítor Pereira – today, especially, replaced by Filipe Almeida. Always hovering around six/seven since last month, Timão has only two casualties for the medical department at the moment.

The only ones who lose the duel through injury are midfielder Renato Augusto and striker Júnior Moraes. In addition to them, the left-back Fábio Santos stays outside even the bench to load control.

After reaching the transition, Renato Augusto returned to the medical department because of the pain in the calf that had accompanied him in the last month. The athlete has not played since 1-0 over Goiás, in June, and is closely monitored by Bruno Mazziotti. Júnior Moraes follows with a sprained ankle.

Return to the team in the duel the attacking midfielder William, the steering wheel Maycon and the right-back Fagnerwho already trained without limitations. Cantillowho felt muscular discomfort and lost the match against Ceará, also returns.

The other absence of the day is that of Vítor Pereira himself, but by suspension. As he received the third yellow card and the red card in the same game, against Flamengo, he has to play two away games in the Brazilian Championship – in the last match, against Ceará, he served the first game of punishment.

