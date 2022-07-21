Coveted by City, Barça, Real and PSG, Endrick signs his professional contract. At 16, he is the biggest revelation in the history of Palmeiras-Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



Mazzola, Gabriel Jesus, Vagner Love.

The three greatest strikers revealed in history by Palmeiras.

In 107 years of history.





This important trio in Brazilian football, together, did not have 10% of the expectations created for today.

It’s almost a holiday at Palestra Italia.

Maybe July 21st will be.

Because Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa finally turns 16.

And today he will sign his first contract as a professional player.

For three years, he will be a forward for Palmeiras.







With the right to the fabulous fine of R$ 332 million, 60 million euros.

Striker with exceptional potential that Corinthians, Santos and São Paulo despised. They didn’t want to pay for the player and his family’s stay. It was enough for Palmeiras to offer Douglas Souza, the boy’s father, a job in the cleaning sector of the Training Center, and the situation was resolved.

Endrick was able to showcase his incredible talent. Able to unite technique, speed, coolness in completion and personality, since 2016, when he was 11 years old, he has been impressing anyone who sees him play. For Palmeiras and for the Brazilian team, as their call-ups have become mandatory.

He won six titles with the green shirt. Four-time champion of São Paulo. Brazil’s Cup. But the most important, desired, was this year. The Sao Paulo Cup. Tournament that was a reason for humiliation of the club. Since 1969, the club pursued this achievement. It was necessary for the 15-year-old forward to impose himself and be fundamental in the competition and in the final, in the 4-0 rout, against the great Santos.





In the Brazilian team, the conquest of the Montaigu Tournament, for under-17. He was the best player at 15 years old.

Being the great player of the championships he played was Endrick’s fate. Even against young people much older than him.

Abel Ferreira has already had serious conversations with President Leila Pereira regarding Endrick.

The view of the coach, who does not want it to be public, is that Palmeiras have ‘a rare talent in world football’. But it needs to be polished, to be prepared to withstand the huge expectations created around it. Starting with the press, which already deifies him. And he counted, in a regressive way, that the 21st of July would arrive.

Abel even faced some counselors who wanted to ask Leila that Endrick be taken to the Club World Cup, in February, in the United Arab Emirates, even when he was 15 years old. There was a loophole in the regulations and, despite being an amateur, the boy could play.

The coach had already made the same joke to Leila that he repeated to journalists.

“World? Endrick goes to Disneyland.”

The boy had a shred of hope to go to the professional competition. But he didn’t want to clash with the coach. And he went to Disneyland. But the European. And he visited Barcelona and PSG.





The player could sign his first professional contract with any club he wanted. He was scouted by Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​PSG. In addition to informal “consultations” from Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro.

But the player’s father assumed he had a moral debt to Palmeiras. Because the club was the only one who believed in his son’s potential. And having offered the family conditions to survive in São Paulo, with the simple job cleaning the CT of Barra Funda.

At 16, Endrick has what Pele would never have dreamed of at the same age. Contract with Nike, which expires in 2023, and the player is already harassed by Puma and Adidas. He has a nutritionist, psychologist, physical trainer, physiologist and even coach. So that he psychologically supports what he will live from today.

His staff, which includes Vagner Ribeiro, the former manager of Neymar, Kaka and Robinho, sought to surround the striker with what is most modern in world football.

The plans for Endrick, who is being treated for a sprained right ankle, are simple. With the professional contract signed, he will start training with the first team. But he will continue to work on the base. To be incorporated once and for all in 2023.

Abel Ferreira’s intention is to “cut” the striker in these five months to end the year. If he finds it convenient, he’ll put him in a few games without much responsibility. He still believes that, at 16 and with so much pressure, Endrick, with no experience, could be “burned”.





Endrick’s trajectory is already traced.

The desire is to use the three-year contract with Palmeiras for the player to develop his potential. And, at 19, that he can go to Europe. Calmly study the best proposal. Unless Endrick manages to deliver an outstanding performance that makes a team abroad agree to pay his release clause.

But he will only go to the club he wants, even if the R$ 332 million that Palmeiras wants are offered.

Counselors guarantee, without proof, that Endrick’s first salary will be R$90,000 per month. Next year, he will earn R$120 thousand. And in 2024, the forecast is R$ 150 thousand. But nothing prevents that, on the way, the player and Palmeiras make an anticipation of renewal and their salary is increased, increasing the termination fine.

The “failure” with Gabriel Veron serves as a reference in Palmeiras. Of everything that shouldn’t be done. Abel Ferreira strongly believed in the potential of the 19-year-old forward who, two years ago, was chosen as the best of the Under-17 World Cup.

Veron couldn’t even establish himself as a starter. And it was sold well below the value that Palmeiras’ management dreamed of. “Only” R$ 55 million. He also had a fine of R$332 million.





Endrick proves to have much greater potential than Veron.

That’s why Abel and the Palmeiras dome guarantee. He will be much better taken care of.

No precipitation.

But with a heavy certainty.





The best player in history revealed by Palmeiras starts his professional life today.

Surrounded by immense expectations.

Much bigger than the one around Gabriel Jesus.

Mazzola or Vagner Love.

The answer lies with a 16 year old boy…



