Cruzeiro seeks end of 45-day fast to become the second best visitor between Serie A and B | cruise

Impeccable as home team in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro also has an outstanding campaign as a visitor. It is not by chance that he has a large advantage over the runner-up and the fifth place in the competition. But there is a recent fast in games away from Belo Horizonte.

Cruise aims to exorcise one of the last ghosts of the nightmare triennium

Cruzeiro hasn’t won as a visitor since June 6, when they beat Operário, in Ponta Grossa, 2-1, in the 10th round of Série B of the Brasileirão. Since then, two defeats (to Vasco and Guarani) and a draw (to Ituano). There was still a 2-1 defeat to Fluminense, at Maracanã, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Before this sequence, Cruzeiro was the leader in the classification of visitors from Serie B. But it still remains prestigious, with 14 points in 9 matches. If they win CSA, this Wednesday, in Maceió, they will reach 17 points, surpassing Chapecoense, today the best visitor, with 16.

1 of 3 Jajá and Léo Pais scored goals for Cruzeiro in the last victory as a visitor in Serie B — Photo: Staff Image/Cruzeiro Jajá and Léo Pais scored goals for Cruzeiro in the last victory as a visitor in Serie B — Photo: Staff Image/Cruzeiro

In the event of a triumph in the Northeast of Brazil, Cruzeiro will reach 56.6% of the points played away from home in Serie B. In this case, considering the teams from the two main divisions of the Brazilian, it would only have a worse number than Palmeiras. , Serie A leader.

Like Chapecoense, the team from São Paulo has 16 points added as a visitor in the Brazilian Championship, but registers performance in only eight games. Use of 66.6% of points. Palmeiras plays in BH, against América-MG, on Thursday, and can improve that number.

Cruzeiro’s game against CSA will represent the end of the first round for the celestial team, which will play more times at home than outside Belo Horizonte in the second half of Serie B. There will be 10 home games and nine as a visitor, in the 19 commitments of the second round.