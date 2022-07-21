Cryptocurrencies: The country’s first tokenized stock market prepares zero-fee launch

Ten months after approval in the regulatory sandbox of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the first organized market for tokenized shares in the country is ready to be launched.

Run by fintech BEE4, the project replicates the structure of a stock exchange and will focus on companies that still don’t have the strength needed to make a traditional IPO (Public Offering of Shares), but that are also not at such an early stage.

“Of these [projetos do sandbox da CVM]I would say that BEE4 is the most audacious license, because we are going to negotiate companies from R$10 to R$300 million in revenue per year, being able to make public offers of up to R$100 million”, explains Patricia Stille, CEO of BEE4 , in an interview with InfoMoney.

In addition to BEE4, the CVM approved, in September 2021, the cryptocurrency token market. crowdfunding of SMU, and tokanizadora QR Vórtx, which issued tokenized debentures and FIDCs.

The regulatory sandbox is an environment for testing products and services in the real market, but it does not require some requirements for participating companies that are common in existing markets.

“The most appropriate thing is to look at it as a new asset class”, says Patricia. According to her, the type of company that will be the focus of BEE4 is one that is at a point where it needs capital to accelerate its growth, while for the investor there is a potential for great returns.

Until now, this type of investment opportunity has been reserved for large funds or investors with high capital and access to private rounds. “BEE4 comes to give access to this for investors in a broad way”, says the executive.

Neither crypto nor B3

Like a stock exchange, the BEE4 platform will have a dynamic with combinations of buy and sell orders, open order book, trading floor and auction. Despite this, the system is not an exchange, but an organized counter running on blockchain – in this case the Quorum network, based on Ethereum (ETH) -, in which companies will tokenize their public offerings, as if they were “cryptotions”.

Companies with at least 12 months of operation and more than R$ 10 million in revenue per year can participate in this market. In a first step, the platform should bring companies closer to this minimum revenue and, as it gains volume and becomes better known, the average of companies should be above this mark.

“Over time, our expectation and strategic planning is that we will be above R$ 40 million [de faturamento médio por empresa] just to have this ‘ladder’: crowdfunding up to R$40 million, we take the ‘super gap’ in the market and B3 goes to more mature companies”, she explains.

Similar to the SMU project, which focuses on crowdfunding companies, the idea of ​​BEE4 is to create a secondary market for these assets and give the investor with less capital access to smaller companies. However, to gain market share, the company needs to make people understand first what the tokenization proposal is.

“That is why our operation will not be [no formato] crypto and not even B3,” says Patricia. The executive points out that, for the time being, it makes no sense to work 24 hours a day like cryptocurrencies, nor to follow the same dynamics as the Exchange.

Read too

At the beginning, BEE4 will operate with weekly trading sessions, taking as a reference the past of Tesouro Direto, which, until 2015, only allowed trading on Wednesdays. The idea is to be able to concentrate liquidity to give investors more chances to be able to trade their assets quickly.

“This market does not exist, it is completely illiquid, we are going to take it out of inertia. And a lot of people won’t come to operate at the start, that’s obvious”, says the CEO of BEE4.

The auction will always take place on Wednesdays, from 12:00 to 20:00. On other days of the week (and on Wednesdays from 10 am to 11 am) it will be possible to send buy and sell orders, which will be considered in a pre-opening auction, one hour before the opening on the market operation day.

An algorithm will match the orders, respecting the offers and seeking to get the largest number of trades, opening the trading floor already executing all the operations.

To avoid price pressures and reduce volatility, BEE4 will also release asset benchmarks on Thursdays based on market close. Offers may only vary by 10% more or less than the reference price after hours, or 2% more or less during the trading session.

For example: if the reference price is BRL 100.00, offers may vary between BRL 90.00 and BRL 110.00 on days when there is no trading session, or between BRL 98.00 and BRL 102.00 during the trading session.

Watch: What to expect from Bitcoin after another boom? Veteran analyst answers

Uses blockchain, but has a registrar

Despite adopting blockchain, BEE4 maintains the role of the registrar, an institution that keeps records of the securities issued and reconciles with the central depository, in addition to coordinating corporate events and payments of earnings.

Blockchain would dispense with the role of the registrar, as the network can perform this role in a transparent and automated way. This is what SMU did in its secondary market proposal for crowdfunding tokenized assets, leaving the task to the Stellar blockchain (XLM).

“Today we start with a network in which some participants have ‘nodes’ with a role of validation”, explains Patricia. “In our case, we didn’t think that the bookkeeper had to be replaced by some network efficiency, although possible. We think that the bookkeeper is a very important figure to bring security to the investor and the regulator”.

The executive recalls that BEE4 will not tokenize the entire company, but will create the digital representation of the public offering only. “I need someone, who is a member of the network, who reconciles and validates the exchanges of ownership and who has control of the book from the outside, even to know that these tokens are not being traded for another investor”, she explains.

At this beginning, the selected registrar is Oliveira Trust, which already has experience in blockchain. However, in the future, Patricia says that the intention is to create a group of bookkeepers.

Fees and initial incentive

Regarding the fees that will be charged, Patricia says that the amounts are not yet finalized, but that they will be higher than those charged by the Exchange, for example, because BEE4 still does not have the size of B3 and there is no way to mitigate all these costs, which include everything from account opening to brokerage, which ends up being passed on to the investor.

But she reinforces that with the growth of the market, the scenario should improve: “Over time, our rate tends to fall, this is natural. It won’t be a B3 fee, but it won’t be a private transaction cost either, which is very expensive. It will be a halfway point, a little further down, but in order to bring customers to this market”.

To encourage the beginning of the project, however, the executive anticipated the InfoMoney that in the first two months of the operation, no fees will be charged to investors.

For the first year of the operation, the agreement with the CVM allows the launch of 10 offers, but Patricia says that there are currently more than 20 companies in the pipeline. The idea is that, on average, the tokens of companies traded on the platform are launched around R$100.

The first company to be traded is already defined, it will be Engravida, a network of assisted reproduction clinics, which, having already made its offer before the project and for other technical reasons, will have its tokens at R$ 1 each, fitting into the BEE4’s initial strategy to attract investors.

The tokenization market has gained strength in Brazil, including with the arrival of Itaú, which last week launched its own platform. However, investors need to keep in mind that these are riskier assets as they involve companies that are not yet fully mature.

But by no means, this is not an investment for everyone. “If you don’t have a long-term vision, it doesn’t make much sense to go for a riskier asset. It is an asset that will be riskier than B3 itself, which trades more mature companies, but it is a less risky asset than you will see in crowdfunding, which has companies at an earlier stage, where the mortality rate is higher” , explains Patricia.

“So you need to fit this into your allocation, in the proper proportion and expose yourself, achieving diversification in your portfolio”, she concludes.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related