Cryptocurrency exchange gives customers 24 hours to withdraw funds

A cryptocurrency brokerage that maintained offices in Brazil gave customers a deadline of 24 hours to make their withdrawals.

Last Monday (18), the cryptocurrency exchange Bexplus, which had offices in Brazil, made an announcement where it gave customers a deadline of 24 hours to make their withdrawals.

Crisis in the cryptocurrency market

All over the world, many cryptocurrency exchanges have faced problems. However, this crisis had not yet reached Brazil. Therefore, the situation raises an alert for investors to give preference to secure digital wallets.

Therefore, the crisis in the cryptocurrency market has been causing problems especially for companies operating in the sector.

Bexplus cryptocurrency exchange

With offices in Singapore, Brazil, the United States and Japan, Bexplus was created in 2017 and, according to its website, was constantly looking to expand its services around the world.

However, last Monday, the exchange unexpectedly issued a “Notice on Indefinite Suspension of Project Bexplus“.

Thus, the broker explains that the interruption of activities was caused by force majeure. And, without going into details, it stopped its services immediately and canceled all customer orders. In addition, the exchange has ensured the withdrawal of 100% of the cryptocurrencies.

However, the short term available for withdrawals of digital currencies, of just 24 hours, drew attention.

The announcement

“Dear Bexplus users,

We regret to inform you that, due to force majeure, Bexplus will interrupt the service from now on. Rest assured that your assets on Bexplus can be 100% withdrawn. The relevant procedures are disclosed as follows: (1) Trading service: at 14:00:00 on July 18, 2022 (UTC), the system will automatically close all open positions. It is recommended to close your open positions in a timely manner. (2) Withdrawal Service: Please complete the withdrawal within 24 hours after 14:00:00 (UTC) on July 18, 2022, after which the website will close the withdrawal function.”

And who didn’t get it on time?

Taking into account the given deadline, there is no longer any availability to make the withdrawals.

However, now that withdrawals have been fully blocked, customers who have not withdrawn within the deadline must send an email to “[email protected]” and request the redemption of their digital currencies. However, according to the broker, after analysis, the company takes up to 7 days to process withdrawals.

Image: eamesBot / Shutterstock.com

