CSA x Cruzeiro: Pezzolano confirms debut and other surprises in squad

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pezzolano promoted changes in Cruzeiro’s lineup for game with CSA For the game against CSA, Cruzeiro will have five news in relation to the team that beat Novorizontino 2-1, last Sunday (17), in Mineiro. Paulo Pezzolano decided to promote the debut of defender Lus Felipe and give rest to Oliveira, Eduardo Brock, Leo Pais and Edu.

Rafael Cabral; Rmulo, Lus Felipe, Wagner and Matheus Bidu; Filipe Machado, Adriano and Neto Moura; Daniel Jr, Luvannor and Breno. Serie B team signings for the second half Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao In the game scheduled for 19:00, at Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the last round of the Serie B shift, Cruzeiro will have

It is worth remembering that Pezzolano does not have defender Z Ivaldo and right-back Geovane. The duo received the third yellow card in the 2-1 victory over Novorizontino, last Sunday (17), and will miss the celestial team this Wednesday.

Midfielder Willian Oliveira, midfielder Joo Paulo and forward Jaj also miss the team due to medical problems. Another casualty, this last-minute one, was striker Stnio, who returned to Cruzeiro after a loan to Torino, from Italy.

Stnio was even listed for the match, but the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) informed Cruzeiro of the need for the 19-year-old to be suspended for “the accumulation of yellow cards applied in youth competitions in Italy”.

Left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Pablo Siles and striker Bruno Rodrigues still do not have legal playing conditions. The last one, however, should be available for the game on Saturday (23), at 4 pm, in Mineiro.