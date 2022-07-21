CSA x Cruzeiro: Stênio is cut after notification from CBF; Breno and Rodolfo are called to play | cruise

The possibility of Stênio’s debut for Cruzeiro had to be postponed. In a statement, the club announced that it was notified by the CBF for the striker to serve a suspension for accumulating yellow cards in youth competitions. Therefore, he was cut from the list for the match against CSA, this Wednesday, in Maceió, for the 19th round of Série B.

Due to the CBF statement, Paulo Pezzolano called forwards Breno and Rodolfo for the match. Both had stayed in Belo Horizonte, outside the Uruguayan coach’s initial relationship. Edu, Luvannor and Rafa Silva are the other attacking options for the game.

1 of 3 Forward Stênio has been training with the Cruzeiro squad — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Forward Stênio has been training with the Cruzeiro squad — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Stênio played for Cruzeiro until the middle of last year, when he was loaned to Torino, from Italy. The assignment ended last month, the European club did not exercise the purchase right, and the striker returned to Belo Horizonte.

The player, who normally plays openly in the offensive sector, had been training with the squad since the beginning of the month. Regularized this Monday, with the opening of the transfer window, he was listed.

In addition to Stênio, another regularized reinforcement and available against CSA was defender Luís Felipe. Striker Bruno Rodrigues and midfielder Pablo Siles should have the situation regularized for Saturday, against Bahia. Marquinhos Cipriano can only be regularized from August 1st.