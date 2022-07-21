Cssio elected the biggest idol of a Brazilian club in the century in voting on social networks; Look

On Wednesday afternoon, which precedes Corinthians’ match against Coritiba, Cássio was elected the greatest idol of a Brazilian club in the century. In tonight’s game, the Gigante can reach the mark of 602 games for Timão – see how the choice was made below.

The vote, carried out on the social networks of ESPN Brazilbrought together 12 players considered idols in their respective clubs: Cássio, for Corinthians, Fred, for Fluminense, Gabriel, for Flamengo, Romário, for Vasco, Jefferson, for Botafogo, Fernandão, for Internacional, Fábio, for Cruzeiro, Marcos, for Palmeiras , Rogério Ceni, for São Paulo, Neymar, for Santos, Geromel, for Grêmio, and Victor, for Atlético-MG.

The dispute was divided into three brackets, with two pairs disputing. The winner of each faced each other in the semifinals, resulting in three finalists, who competed against each other. In this way, goalkeeper Cássio surpassed Marcos, from Palmeiras, and Rogério Ceni, from São Paulo. The final was between Cássio, Gabriel and Fernandão. At all stages, the winner was whoever had the most comments from netizens in their favor.

Cássio has, until the afternoon of this Wednesday, 601 games for Corinthians. There are nine titles won with the shirt of the Parque São Jorge club: Paulista 2019, Paulista 2018, Paulista 2017, Brasileirão 2017, Brasileirão 2015, Paulista 2013, Recopa 2013, Libertadores 2012 and Club World Cup 2012.

See ESPN Brasil’s publication about the result of the vote

