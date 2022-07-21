Cssio equals Ronaldo Giovanelli’s number of games and reaches third position; see list

Goalkeeper Cássio reached another historic mark with the Corinthians shirt on Wednesday night, in the 3-1 victory over Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena. He equaled Ronaldo Giovanelli’s number of matches at the club and even paid tribute to the Corinthians idol with his gloves, designed with a checkered pattern on the back of his hand in allusion to the archer’s old uniform.

Cassio and Ronaldo now have 602 games for Corinthians each. Both share the third place among the players who most often wore the white mantle – see Top-10 of the most acted below.

It is worth remembering that the goalkeeper can still “leave behind” more idols of the club. Next on the list is midfielder Luizinho, Pequeno Polegar, who played for Timão on 607 occasions between the 40’s and 60’s. The first place in the list of players with the most games for the club belongs to former side Wladimir. The idol has 806 matches for Corinthians and 32 goals scored.

Corinthians made an art on their Twitter celebrating the brand shared between the idols Playback/Twitter

Cássio arrived at Corinthians in 2012 and it didn’t take long to start making history. There are nine titles won. In his first season, the goalkeeper was champion of the Libertadores and the Club World Cup.

Later, Cássio won the Brazilian Championship in two years (2015 and 2017), being also a four-time São Paulo champion (2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019) and Recopa champion, in 2013. Only one player has more titles than the goalkeeper: Marcelinho Carioca , with ten cups.

Players who played the most for Corinthians

