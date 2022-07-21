Cuiabá x Atlético-MG: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

+ See the Brazilian Championship table

After winning two consecutive games in the Brasileirão, Cuiabá had the good moment interrupted with the defeat to Palmeiras in the last round. Despite this, Dourado remains outside the relegation zone and seeks to resume the path of victories against the Minas Gerais team.

Atlético-MG enters the field in the fight for leadership of the table. If Palmeiras lose to América-MG, also this Thursday, and Galo wins at Arena Pantanal, the white-and-white team takes the lead in the championship.

Real time: O ge tracks all the game’s moves (click here to access).

Streaming: Sportv and Premiere for all Brazil, with narration by Rogério Correa and comments by Grafite and Henrique Fernandes. Whistle Central will be commanded by Janette Arcanjo.

Alexandre Lozetti analyzes Cuiabá x Atlético-MG for the 18th round of the Brasileirão

Cuiabá – Coach: António Oliveira

Coach António Oliveira will have maximum strength for the duel. Embezzlement in the last round due to symptoms of gastroenteritis, Camilo, Elton and Felipe Marques are recovered and available. Right-back Daniel Guedes was low for tonsillitis, and is back on the bench. In midfield, midfielder Pepê is 100%, after a month of recovery from a blow to the head, and should return to the starting lineup.

Likely lineup: Walter; João Lucas, Joaquim, Marllon and Uendel; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Pepê; Alesson, Valdivia and Rodriguinho

2 of 4 Cuiabá likely lineup to face Atlético-MG — Photo: Arte/ge Probable lineup of Cuiabá to face Atlético-MG — Photo: Arte/ge

Who is out: nobody

hanging: Alan Empereur, André Luís, André, Everton, João Lucas, Marllon, Rivas and Valdivia.

Atletico MG – Coach: Antonio Mohamed

Galo will have two important absences in the attack. Gunner Hulk was preserved. Sasha, one of the most used reserves in the sector, has tendinitis in his right thigh and is also out. The good news is the possibility of the debut of reinforcements. Pavón, Alan Kardec and Pedrinho were related and can paint in the field.

Likely lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otávio, Nacho Fernández and Zaracho; Keno and Eduardo Vargas (Alan Kardec)

3 of 4 Atletico-MG likely lineup to face Cuiabá — Photo: ge Atletico-MG likely lineup to face Cuiabá — Photo: ge

Who is out: Hulk (spared), Sasha (left thigh tendonitis) and Jemerson (not listed)

hanging: Ademir, Antonio Mohamed, Everson and Rubens

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS) Assistant 1: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS)

Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) Assistant 2: Leirson Peng Martins (RS)

Leirson Peng Martins (RS) Fourth referee: Alinor Silva da Paixão (MT)

Alinor Silva da Paixão (MT) VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA-SP)