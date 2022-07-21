Cup of coffee lands man who committed crime in 1975

Killer who killed 19-year-old girl in 1975 was arrested last year for the crime, thanks to a cup of coffee

On December 5, 1975, the young woman’s uncles Lindy Sue Biechlerwhen visiting the girl at her residence, around 8:45 pm, they came across a disturbing scene: The girl was on the floor, lifeless, with a knife wrapped in a dish towel, which came out of her neck.

The 19-year-old, newly married, was stabbed 17 times and sexually assaulted. The uncles also saw the girl’s blood smeared on the apartment’s front door, on the wall, on the carpet and on her lifeless body.

“Lindy Sue Biechler was 19 years old when her life was brutally taken from her 46 years ago in the sanctity of her own home,” said Lancaster County District Attorney, Heather Adamsas pointed out by People.

In February of last year, David Sinopoli, when he was getting ready to take a flight at Philadelphia International Airport, he had no idea that the cup of coffee he used would lead to his arrest.

without that sinopoli Realized, investigators collected for analysis the cup that the man discarded after using. sinopoli and Biechler were neighbors, but investigators do not know the relationship between them.

Prosecutor Adams told a press conference that she hopes the arrest of sinopoli “bring a sense of relief to the victim’s loved ones and community members.”

DNA in the coffee cup

sinopoli was arrested thanks to a comparison research of DNA samples collected in the semen present in the underwear of Biechlerthe blood in his pantyhose and the saliva in the cup of coffee he drank at the airport.

the clothes of Biechler were subjected to research by detectives from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, resulting in the discovery of the killer’s DNA profile.

According to the promoter Adams“detectives had long believed that the suspect had cut himself during the attack” and hence the bloodstains on the girl’s clothes. David Sinopoli is charged with criminal manslaughter and is held without bail in Lancaster County.