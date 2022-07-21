Daniel Cady shows his twins with Ivete in the USA: “beautiful”

Daniel Cady, husband of Ivete, showed a very cute click of the twin daughters enjoying their mother’s show

The nutritionist’s twin daughters Daniel Cady and the singer Ivete Sangalo delighted when they appeared enjoying their mother’s first concert in Orlando, USA. The little ones showed that when it comes to parties, excitement comes from the family! The girls Marina and Helena are four years old.

Ivete and her husband have been together since 2008. Three years later they decided to make the union official. The wedding had an intimate celebration with the presence of family and close friends of the couple. Despite being together for a while, the romance between the two continues.

Last week, Veveta’s family embarked on a very special moment in the singer’s career. The artist performed at “Florida Cup Fun Fest”, an event that takes place inside the amusement park “Universal Orlando Resort”, which is located in Orlando, Florida.

At the event, the atmosphere that was a party took over from the beginning of the show, but it got even better with everyone on stage. Since Marcelo, Ivete’s eldest son, played percussion throughout the presentation. There was also no lack of praise for the 12-year-old.

This was the third time that the Brazilian led the event. But for the first time, she had the company of the puppies! Of course daddy owl, Daniel Cadywasted no time and insisted on registering the heiresses both in the audience and on stage.

In the images shared on the profile of social networks, the nutritionist shared a video of the twins watching mainha’s performance and was delighted. “Baptizing for Carnival,” he wrote in the publication’s caption.

The Bahian fans and admirers wasted no time and left several comments on the photos of Daniel Cady. “Good party! They are huge and beautiful,” said one fan. “How beautiful enjoying the mom’s show with dad on the side”, declared an internet user. And yet a third shot: “Next year there will be the trio on top of the tram”.

Tell us what you think!