Daniella Perez: Guilherme de Padua threatens to censor book – 07/21/2022 – Illustrated

Researcher Bernardo Braga Pasqualette, who is in the process of finalizing a biography on actress Daniella Perez, says he received threats from Juliana Lacerda, current wife of Guilherme de Pádua, so that he would not publish the work, which will be published by Record.

“He will stop this book”, says one of the messages, to which this reporter had access, sent by her to the author through a social network. “His lawyer will sort this all out. Let’s talk super bad and sue.”

Now free, Guilherme de Pádua was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the murder of Daniella Perez, who was his partner on the scene in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”. On January 28, 1992, the actress’s body was found in a thicket in Barra da Tijuca, in the west of Rio, wounded by 18 lunges, most concentrated in the heart region.

The story is remembered in the documentary miniseries “Pacto Brutal”, which premiered this week on HBO Max, directed by Guto Barra and Tatiana Issa. In parallel, and in the wake of the 30th anniversary of the crime, Pasqualette is preparing the book “Daniella Perez: Biography, Crime and Justice”, which tells the life of the actress who died at the age of 22 and the backstage of her murder and the trial of the accused. .

De Pádua was married at the time to Paula Thomaz, who was also convicted and who has also served time for the murder. In 2017, the former actor and now Baptist pastor married Juliana Lacerda, who is the one who usually speaks for her husband, removed from social media of his own volition.

Pasqualette, who is the author of a biography about former president Figueiredo called “Forget Me”, has been trying in recent years to talk to everyone involved in the case, but neither the condemned nor the soap opera author Gloria Perez, the actress’ mother, accepted. grant interviews. This week, the journalist tried to sue Guilherme de Pádua once again, through Juliana’s social networks, and had threats as a response.

“Guilherme has lawyers, and I speak to you with great respect [para ter] be careful with your book”, says one of the messages that the author received from the ex-actor’s current wife. “You will not be able to talk about his name. God have mercy because he and I don’t like it at all.”

Pasqualette says that, as a researcher, he could not fail to offer those convicted of the crime and their defenses the possibility of speaking in the work. “I don’t understand the reason for the threats, but I’m not afraid of them either,” he says. “I do my work as a non-fiction author with politeness, seriousness and, above all, exemption. I won’t change.”

Paulo Ramalho, who was Guilherme de Pádua’s lawyer in the Daniella Perez murder trial, says he is surprised by the news of the threat of censorship coming from the wife of his former client. “I think it’s nonsense. The Judiciary is certainly not going to ban anything.”

He also recalled that in the 1990s the former actor also tried to release a book, “A História que o Brasil Desconknowledge”, telling his version of the crime, but the work ended up being banned from circulation at the request of Gloria Perez, mother of the victim.

“Guilherme himself was censored, he fought for the right to publish a work and now he wants to fight with the rights of others?”, asks Ramalho. “It seems that people don’t understand freedom of speech and are only in favor of it to the extent that it favors them.”

Five years ago, De Pádua became pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church in his hometown of Belo Horizonte. He gave few interviews about the case, but his name always reappears around, like when he created a YouTube channel to talk about his religious conversion. In one of his last public appearances, in 2020, he took to the streets in a pro-Bolsonaro protest.