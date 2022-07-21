Deborah Secco reveals betrayal and declares marriage ending

Deborah Secco’s life is surrounded by controversy. The artist has had several relationships that did not end in a very friendly way, as happened with the artist Dado Dolabella and Marcelo Faria, the artist Falcão and even Roger Flores.

Despite the turbulent affairs, since 2015, Deborah Secco is committed to Hugo Moura and always declares that the handsome is her great love. Side by side they have an heiress, little Maria Flor, 6 years old.

In the presence of Conversa com Bial, Deborah Secco made a tough outburst about the romantic traumas she went through and declared that she betrayed all her exes. After a question from Pedro Bial about toxic relationships, she said that she used to be the person who ended everything.

See what Deborah Secco declared. “It is also part[ a traição]. In the end, that’s it. In fact, I never thought about cheating for the person to get rid of me. I cheated… Or rather, I fell in love to have the strength to get out of it. And ended up cheating. I was only able to get out of one relationship into another,” she said emotionally.

Furthermore, Deborah Secco has said about the statements she has made on this matter. “People who are not used to frankness. Men cheat, but women don’t. I was betrayed by all of them, but that was seen as normal,” said the artist. In the program, the famous actress declared the best outcome with her husband Hugo Moura.

Deborah Secco exposes outcome

“I never felt loved. I really had never shown myself to anyone or given the possibility for people to love me. He totally knows who I am.” In another appearance on Globo, at É De Casa, she also told the great phase with her husband. See what Deborah Secco commented.

“I was surprised, because in this pandemic period I found myself more in love. It was a very difficult moment and I was sure that I would not have been able to get through this moment without him. He makes me be my best,” she revealed.