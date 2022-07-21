Defined company that will use two E190 jets that Embraer will convert into freighters

Graphic design of E-Jets converted to freighters – Image: Embraer





farnborough – The new cargo aircraft option that Embraer started to offer to the market a few months ago, based on the conversion of passenger E-Jets, is increasingly attracting the interest of airlines.

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), the world’s largest regional aircraft leasing company, announced today, July 20, at the Farnborough International Airshow, that it has signed a memorandum of understanding for Nairobi, Kenya-based Astral Aviation for the conversion of the first two P2F (Passenger to Freight) cargo aircraft of the E190F model.

Graphic design of Astral’s E190F – Image: Embraer





In May 2022, NAC and Embraer reached an agreement for the leasing company to have up to 10 conversion positions for the E190F/E195F jets, with first deliveries beginning in 2024. The aircraft will be converted from the existing fleet of NAC E190 and E195.

“We are honored to be the launch customer for the E190F, which will be based at Astral’s Nairobi hub, operating a combination of scheduled and charter flights on our Inter-Africa network. E-Jets are known for efficiency, flexibility and sustainability and we are confident that the freighter platform will be a revolutionary addition to our growing fleet. We are grateful to NAC and Embraer for choosing Astral to bring the freighter E-Jets to market,” said Sanjeev Gadhia, Founder and CEO of Astral Aviation.

“We are the launch leasing company for the E-Jets freighter conversion program and are pleased to sign a memorandum of understanding for two E190F aircraft with Astral Aviation, a leader in the cargo industry in Africa,” said Norman CT. Liu, president and CEO of NAC.

“The response to Embraer’s P2F program, which was only launched in March of this year, has been incredible. NAC has already defined the customer for the first two aircraft and it is great to welcome another operator to our E-Jets family,” said Johann Bordais, President and CEO of Embraer Services & Support.

