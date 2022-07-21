Diabetes Killer Tea? | Tom Bueno

Personal archive Teas can even accompany the treatment, but they should not replace them.

“This tea will cure your diabetes.” This is one of the promises I’ve heard most in the 17 years since I was diagnosed with diabetes. On my social networks, almost every day I receive a different recipe for some tea capable of eliminating the disease. But is this possible? I went looking for this answer.

Pata-de-vaca, stone-breaker, papaya flower, insulin and cinnamon. These are just a few teas that many people use on a daily basis in an attempt to control blood glucose or even cure diabetes.

In Brazil, herbal teas or drugs (powder or extract) are recognized by the Federal Council of Medicine and the Federal Nutrition Council as herbal medicines and can be prescribed by a specialist who knows the right dosage and the adverse effects that can occur in the body.

Nutritionist Silvia Ramos, Coordinator of the Nutrition Department of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes, explains that there are several studies related to the topic and are cataloged in the Brazilian Manual of Plants. According to Silvia, these are fragile and little far-fetched studies compared to those carried out with medicines. “In general, research with teas and foods is more difficult to do a controlled study. Usually they are with few people.”

Studies carried out with teas indicate that in some cases there is a reduction in blood glucose, but this decrease is not considered relevant. For example, cinnamon tea has been shown to lower blood glucose by 8 to 12 mg/dl, which is considered a small reduction by diabetes experts.

In addition, the nutritionist warns against excessive consumption of the drink. “The benefits of teas are directly related to the active ingredient they have. We call it plant drugs and they can cause poisoning if consumed incorrectly.”

In addition to caution when consuming teas, it is worth stressing that there are no studies to date that prove that teas are able to effectively cure or control diabetes.

So the answer if diabetes killer tea exists is NO!

The guideline is as follows: keep your blood sugar under control, take the medication prescribed by your doctor and, if you want to consume tea in a balanced way, you can too, as long as you don’t leave your treatment aside.

For more information about diabetes, visit the Um Diabético Portal.



