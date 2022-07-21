Diego and Fran Grossi split after nine years together: ‘very difficult phase’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

Nine years after they met at BBB14, they started to relate and form a family, Diego and Franciele Grossi decided to separate. The influencer spoke for the first time about the couple’s decision and revealed that, at least for now, the divorce is being done amicably between them, who are parents of 1-year-old Enrico.

“Me and Fran are splitting up, but it’s going to be all right. I trust God, so does she. Enrico is there, the result of a relationship that had its good moments, but, like everything, it ends at some point”, he began.

According to the ex-Fazenda, the priority now is the well-being of his son. “There’s nothing much. We are separating, at first, amicably. Let’s do what’s best for Enrico. I, at least, want to do the best for my son. Regardless of being together or not, this phase will be very difficult for me, because I’m used to him”, said Diego Grossi.

Fran also commented on the divorce process: “It was an accumulation of things that we had been misunderstanding for a while and we have been trying solely and exclusively for Enrico and, unfortunately or fortunately, we decided to end this trajectory together”, said the digital influencer.

In addition to BBB14, Fran and Diego Grossi also participated in ‘Power Couple Brasil 3’. Diego also participated in ‘A Fazenda’, by Record, having been one of the finalists of the 11th edition of the rural reality.