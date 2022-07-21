Dinosaur Family meme ‘invading’ Bolsonaro meeting with ambassadors explodes in networks (video)

Video shows Bolsonaro the harsh reality of Brazilian life
247 – A meme considered by netizens as “didactic” took off on social media this Wednesday morning (20). An excerpt from the series Dinosaurs Family, which was a worldwide success in the 1990s, was inserted on the screen of the meeting between Jair Bolsonaro and ambassadors, pointing out the scenario of economic crisis, instead of the coup adventures proposed by the chief executive.
>>> “International shame”, “vexame”: military react to Bolsonaro’s attacks on electronic voting machines
Bolsonaro committed yet another crime by bringing together ambassadors with the main objective of attacking electronic voting machines and putting the Brazilian electoral system under suspicion.
Look:
