Direct sale of plants to gas stations leaves a liter of ethanol R$ 4.19 – Economy

Despite the change, drivers continue to prefer to use gasoline as it does not make up the difference

Alloy Av. Fernando Corrêa on July 14th sells a liter of ethanol for R$ 4.19. (Photo: Gabrielle Tavares)

Gas stations in Campo Grande have already reduced the value of a liter of hydrated ethanol after Law 14,292/2022, which allowed the direct sale of plants to gas stations, eliminating the intermediation of distributors.

In a quick tour of the same places visited at the beginning of the month, the report by Campo Grande News found ethanol for up to R$4.19. The Ipiranga Post on Avenida Calógeras on 26 de Agosto sold the same liter of ethanol at the beginning of the month for R$4.64.

Despite the reduction of R$ 0.45 as in this case, consumers still prefer to fill up with gasoline. As found, the liter of gasoline in the same place was sold at R$ 5.35. The difference between the two fuels was 78%, and the percentage recommended for the alternative to ethanol is 70%.

Check the table of difference between the fuel values ​​in the survey carried out on July 1st and the one carried out today in the same locations.

The account is very simple. Just divide the value of a liter of ethanol by that of gasoline. If the result is lower than 0.7, ethanol is worth it, if higher than gasoline, it is more worth it. The expectation is that in the coming weeks the value may indeed fall even further. This is because ethanol stocks must be renewed with new values ​​when purchased directly from the gas station.

The news of the reduction in the liter of ethanol to up to R$4 in some Brazilian states was celebrated by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). On a social network he posted the following sentence: “In some states, ethanol is already below R$ 4.00 a liter. Another factor that pulled the price down was the competition with gasoline, which had its tax burden also reduced by federal law.”

The president also showed optimism with the scenario of ethanol prices in the state. “- In addition to the states in the Northeast, those most benefited from the drop in prices are São Paulo, Goiás, Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso do Sul, precisely because they are the largest producers of sugarcane for ethanol.”

Check out the image gallery: